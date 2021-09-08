Larry Silverstein’s 2 World Trade Center is one step closer to rising in Lower Manhattan, with his eponymous firm bringing back Norman Foster of Foster + Partners to serve as architect on the project, Commercial Observer reported.

Foster had previously been replaced by Bjarke Ingels for the development, expected to be the second-tallest skyscraper at the World Trade Center site.

Silverstein Properties is looking for an anchor tenant, which would pave the way for a construction loan, according to the publication. A key difference between 2 WTC and the other Trade Center towers is the lack of government assistance for construction, so lease signings are key to give lenders confidence in the project.

An executive at Silverstein told the outlet that tech and finance companies are expressing interest in occupying the planned tower, at the southwest corner of Church and Vesey streets. The developer hopes to start building in the next 6 to 12 months.

The site is occupied by a corrugated steel shed with utilities serving the Oculus PATH terminal and the nearby shopping mall. Underground, the skyscraper foundation is complete, which should accelerate the construction timeline.

Previously, Larry Silverstein said he would consider building the skyscraper on spec. News Corp. and 21st Century Fox were to be anchor tenants, but pulled out in 2016.

In New York City, Foster has designed projects including 425 Park Avenue and the Hearst headquarters on Eighth Avenue. He also served as architect for the Gherkin in London and Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino.

