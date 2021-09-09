The 10 largest new development plans filed in August all included multifamily components, continuing a trend from July, when eight of the 10 largest projects were multifamily developments.

Brooklyn and Queens dominated August’s top 10 list with four projects each. The Bronx and Manhattan had one of each.

Here’s the full list, ranked by square footage:

1. 589 Fulton Street, Brooklyn

The Witkoff Group filed an application to build a 52-story mixed-use tower in Downtown Brooklyn. The proposed 598,000-square-foot building is slated to boast 592 residential units along with more than 37,000 square feet of commercial space. Witkoff came on board as a development partner for the 16-parcel assemblage initially put together by RedSky Capital and JZ Capital, although the firm’s financial involvement in the project is not clear. Beyer Blinder Belle Architects & Planners is listed as the architect of record.

2. 2-33 50th Avenue, Queens

The Vorea Group wants to build a 12-story mixed-use building in Hunters Point. The building is set to include 499 residential units along with 28,000 square feet of commercial space, according to the filing with the Buildings Department. The Peter Papamichael-led company has been in contract to acquire the site from Fortress Storage since March when it made a $2 million deposit. The sale is scheduled to be closed no later than Sept. 30, according to the contract filed with the city. S9 Architecture is listed as the architect of record.

3. 41-34 27th Street, Queens

Grubb Properties wants to build a 17-story mixed-use building in Long Island City. The North Carolina-based company plans to feature 317 residential units along with about 9,000 square feet of commercial space in the 290,000-square-foot structure. The developer went into contract in March to acquire the property, also known as 25-01 Queens Plaza North, and an adjacent lot from Vasiliki and Vasilios Falidas. Handel Architects is listed as the architect of record.

4. 126 East 57th Street, Manhattan

MRR Capital wants to erect a 28-story condo building on the 10-lot assemblage, which consists of nine parcels closer to East 56th Street and one parcel on East 57th Street. The 205,000-square-foot building on Billionaires’ Row would feature 145 residential units and about 4,000 square feet of commercial space. In 2019, the Rotem Rosen-led firm acquired those properties from Kiska Development for about $97.5 million, property records show. ODA is listed as the architect of record.

5. 570 Fulton Street, Brooklyn

The Davis Companies filed plans to build a 45-story mixed-use tower in Fort Greene. The proposed 205,000-square-foot building is slated to include 123 apartments from the 19th to 44th floors, along with commercial office spaces from the second to 17th floors and ground-floor retail. In 2015, Slate Property Group, in partnership with private real estate investment firm Meadow Partners, acquired the property for $22.9 million. The acquisition was partially financed by a $15 million mortgage issued by Bank OZK. In 2020, Davis took over the mortgage from the bank, property records show, although the property is still deeded to an entity associated with Slate. Ismael Leyva Architects is listed as the architect of record.

6. 763 Thomas S. Boyland Street, Brooklyn

L+M Development Partners wants to build an eight-story, 84-unit low-income housing building in Brooklyn’s Brownsville neighborhood. The 95,000-square-foot building is also set to include 4,000 square feet of commercial space and 2,000 square feet of community facilities. The vacant lot has been owned by the city and is designated as the Urban Development Action Area, allowing eligible projects to receive tax incentives. Curtis + Ginsberg Architects is listed as the architect of record.

7. 380 Chester Street, Brooklyn

Another L+M Development Partners project under the city’s Urban Development Action Area program in Brownsville, this proposed eight-story low-income housing building is designed to feature 88 residential units, along with 3,800 square feet of commercial space and 1,400 square feet of community facilities. Curtis + Ginsberg Architects is listed as the architect of record.

8. 261 Grand Concourse, Bronx

Beitel Group’s Binyamin Beitel, through an entity called Besyata Investment Group, filed plans to build a 12-story, 96-unit residential building in Mott Haven. In August 2020, Brooklyn-based Beitel Group acquired the quarter-acre lot for $9 million, public records show. S. Wieder Architect P.C. is listed as the architect of record.

9. 25-10 42nd Road, Queens

Greenpoint Construction Company plans to build a 10-story mixed-use building featuring 92 transient hotel rooms and 22 residential apartments in Long Island City. The proposed 82,000-square-foot building is slated to have retail space on the first floor. The site has been subjected to multiple development plans in the past, including the one filed in March by Judy Chang’s Royal Real Estate, which proposed an 11-story mixed-use building, including 96 transient hotel rooms and 25 residential units, along with retail stores. Azsk Architects is listed as the architect of record for the most recent plan.

10. 172-02 Hillside Avenue, Queens

Ben Kaftari, through an entity called Elanot, filed an application to build an eight-story mixed-use building in Jamaica. The proposed 56,000 square feet building is set to boast 35 apartments, eight of which to be set aside as affordable housing. About 10,000 square feet of space on the first and second floors would be commercial spaces. The plan also includes 17 parking spaces in the basement. Angelo Ng and Anthony Ng Architects Studio is listed as the architect of record.