Open Menu

ABC Carpet & Home seeks Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Luxury retailer struggled through pandemic, anticipates layoffs

New York /
Sep.September 09, 2021 11:26 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
888 Broadway and ABC Carpet & Home CEO Aaron Rose (Senlac Ridge Partners, Owler)

888 Broadway and ABC Carpet & Home CEO Aaron Rose (Senlac Ridge Partners, Owler)

The pandemic has dealt a significant blow to ABC Carpet & Home, leading the luxury retailer to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The filing was made late Wednesday night, with the company listing $50 million in assets and $100 million in liabilities, according to Bloomberg. Under Chapter 11, ABC Carpet & Home can continue to operate, have some of its debts wiped out and make a plan to repay the rest.

As a New York-based seller of luxury home goods, the company struggled when many of its regular customers fled the city to ride out the pandemic. But the coronavirus wasn’t the only cause of ABC’s troubles. The retailer also failed to develop much of an e-commerce operation. Additionally, delayed renovations have hampered efforts to bring customers to its Union Square store.

Read more

A private-equity sale of the business previously fell through. ABC Carpet & Home is working with several financial advisers on finding either a buyer or financing.

Bloomberg reported prior to the filing that bankruptcy could be a disaster for ABC Carpet & Home employees. WARN notices were sent this week, a required 60-day notification required by state law when more than 50 employees at a 100-person plus company in New York will lose their jobs.

Bloomberg also reported prior to the filing that the retailer would receive a debtor-in-possession loan from 888 Capital Partners, a potential buyer of the company.

ABC Carpet & Home was started as a pushcart business by Austrian immigrant Samuel Weinrib in the 19th century. Great-granddaughter Paulette Cole was responsible for creating the company’s store at 888 Broadway in Union Square.

ABC Kitchen, which is housed in the same building, is owned separately and not involved in the bankruptcy filing.

[Bloomberg] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    bankruptcyCommercial Real EstateRetail

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Aurora Capital President and Principal Jared Epstein with the Jane Street location (Google Maps, Getty)
    Aurora Capital plans 11-story mixed-use building in West Village
    Aurora Capital plans 11-story mixed-use building in West Village
    ICSC President Tom McGee and the Las Vegas Convention Center (ICSC via YouTube/Wikimedia)
    What happens in Vegas: ICSC brings back in-person annual conference
    What happens in Vegas: ICSC brings back in-person annual conference
    350 Mission in San Francisco and Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman (SOM, Getty)
    Yelp downsizes San Francisco HQ, delays return-to-office plans
    Yelp downsizes San Francisco HQ, delays return-to-office plans
    Macklowe Properties CEO Harry Macklowe and Linda Macklowe with pieces of their art collection (Sotheby's, iStock, Getty)
    Macklowe’s $600M art collection lands at Sotheby’s for auction
    Macklowe’s $600M art collection lands at Sotheby’s for auction
    Rent relief is flowing, but the checks don’t match the arrears, landlords say. (iStock)
    Rent relief checks go out for the wrong amount
    Rent relief checks go out for the wrong amount
    David and Simon Reuben with 828 Madison Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)
    Reuben Brothers to buy Vornado buildings on Madison Ave
    Reuben Brothers to buy Vornado buildings on Madison Ave
    The New Hyde Park Target is going to be adding a level (Google Maps)
    Target grows footprint in shell of former Sears
    Target grows footprint in shell of former Sears
    The site of 445 Grand Avenue and rendering of 445 Grand Avenue (Google Maps, Fogarty Finger)
    Clinton Hill project has been stalled so long, it’s sprouting a tree
    Clinton Hill project has been stalled so long, it’s sprouting a tree
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.