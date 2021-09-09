Break out the blueprints: There’s a new mixed-use building coming to the West Village.

Aurora Capital Associates filed plans for a 106,000-square-foot building in the neighborhood, Department of Buildings filings show.

At 120 feet tall, the 11-story building at 134 Jane Street will tower over the neighborhood and will include 15 residences, according to the filings. The building, slated to be designed by BKSK Architects, will also feature 200 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Aurora Capital declined to comment.

It’s been a busy few months for the firm, which recently partnered with hedge funder Edmond Safra to score the biggest retail trade in Manhattan since the start of the pandemic: a $190 million deal on a block-long retail condo on Fifth Avenue owned by Brookfield.

The massive deal came in the thick of a selling spree of multifamily and mixed-use buildings as apartment leases pick up speed and landlord concessions decline. Aurora Capital last month received a $44 million loan with Midtown Equities to build a 121-unit rental building at 220 Montague Street in Brooklyn Heights.