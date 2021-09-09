Open Menu

Delta force: Surging Covid variant spoils return-to-office plans

Dashed hopes for a widespread revival of in-person work after Labor Day leave office markets in limbo

National Issue /
Sep.September 09, 2021 06:00 PM
By Bill Egbert
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

(iStock)

As recently as July, visions of reoccupied desks and packed commuter lines danced in the heads of employers and office landlords, who clung to hopes that a widespread return to the workplace after Labor Day might still be in the cards.

But an explosion of Covid cases driven by the highly contagious Delta variant has forced a growing number of firms to reconsider their plans.

With infection and hospitalization rates rising across the U.S. — and persistent vaccine hesitancy rendering herd immunity unlikely — many companies are now putting off previously announced deadlines for employees to start reporting to the office.

Delta’s rise has muted cautious optimism for a speedy economic recovery in general, and for the office market in particular. The vacancy rate in Manhattan, the country’s largest office market, stood at 16.9 percent in August, a hair below the record 17.1 percent set in May and matched in July.

Despite a slight uptick since the start of the year, office use in major markets remains just a fraction of pre-pandemic averages from the first quarter of 2020 — 38 percent in New York, 49 percent in Chicago and 62 percent in Los Angeles, according to anonymized data from Brivo, a firm that supplies card-swipe and other access-control systems for offices. 

In each of the first three weeks of August, office occupancy actually declined in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco as delta continued to generate headlines, according to card-swipe data from Kastle Systems.

“The delta variant is a meaningful threat to [New York City’s] recovery,” Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, told the New York Times in mid-August.

Delayed response

Firms in the tech sector — among the first to go remote at the start of the pandemic — are now leading the retreat from the Labor Day consensus. Google and Apple both announced in late July that they were pushing their office reopenings to October. But a month later, both firms decided to put it off until January, as did Amazon and Facebook. Twitter, which last year announced that employees could work from home indefinitely, has closed offices that it had recently reopened in New York and San Francisco.

Financial firms including BlackRock, Wells Fargo, Credit Suisse, PIMCO, T. Rowe Price and Liberty Mutual have all pushed back plans to return to their offices until at least October. Boston-based asset manager State Street announced in August that it would abandon and sublease its two Manhattan office buildings entirely in a more permanent embrace of hybrid remote and in-person work.

JPMorgan — whose CEO, Jamie Dimon, fired the starting gun in April for Wall Street’s return when he announced July as the banking giant’s target date — is still sticking by its revised September reopening plan, at least for now, as is Goldman Sachs.

But the list of major firms postponing their office reopenings keeps growing across numerous sectors — from ViacomCBS and Sony Pictures to Ford and Coca-Cola.

An August survey by the Partnership for New York City found that 44 percent of employers in the city have delayed their return-to-office plans because of the delta variant surge. Employers estimated that 41 percent of their office workers would be back at their desks by Sept. 30 — down from their previous prediction of 62 percent three months ago — and they expect nearly a quarter of employees to be working remotely even by the end of January 2022.

Boston Properties, which owns approximately 12 million square feet of office space in the New York metro area, has seen a decline in occupancy of about 10 percent in August, according to the New York Times, but CEO Owen Thomas remains optimistic.

“I think the return to the office is a ‘when’ question, not an ‘if’ question,” he said. “Delta is affecting the when.”

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Covid-19Manhattan Office MarketOffice Leasingoffice market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
350 Mission in San Francisco and Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman (SOM, Getty)
Yelp downsizes San Francisco HQ, delays return-to-office plans
Yelp downsizes San Francisco HQ, delays return-to-office plans
Disquiet at a dynasty: Inside the succession drama at Hertz Investment Group
Disquiet at a dynasty: Inside the succession drama at Hertz Investment Group
Disquiet at a dynasty: Inside the succession drama at Hertz Investment Group
The Jacx at 28-07 Jackson Avenue and Tishman Speyer’s Rob Speyer (The Jacx, Tishman Speyer)
What tenants pay at Tishman Speyer’s The Jacx in LIC
What tenants pay at Tishman Speyer’s The Jacx in LIC
55 Water Street and DailyPay CEO Jason Lee (Beyond My Ken/Wikimedia, LinkedIn)
Fintech startup DailyPay triples FiDi footprint with 137k sf sublease
Fintech startup DailyPay triples FiDi footprint with 137k sf sublease
200 Park Avenue and 1301 Sixth Avenue (Postdlf/Wikimedia, Paramount Group)
Midtown Manhattan doubles office leasing in August as rents slide
Midtown Manhattan doubles office leasing in August as rents slide
Cove Property Group's Kevin Hoo and 441 Ninth Avenue (Cove Property Group)
Developer seeks $1B+ for West Side tower Hudson Commons
Developer seeks $1B+ for West Side tower Hudson Commons
Real estate stocks climbed higher in August despite the end of a national eviction moratorium and uncertainty over how the delta variant would affect retail spending and a return to the office. (iStock)
Real estate stocks dodge obstacles, charge forward in August
Real estate stocks dodge obstacles, charge forward in August
Decentraland
Stranger than fiction: The great digital real estate land grab
Stranger than fiction: The great digital real estate land grab
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.