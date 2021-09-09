Open Menu

Reuben Brothers to buy Vornado buildings on Madison Ave

Vornado recently announced $185 million sale of five properties

New York /
Sep.September 09, 2021 10:24 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
David and Simon Reuben with 828 Madison Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)

David and Simon Reuben with 828 Madison Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)

Vornado Realty Trust’s recent $185 million sale is coming into focus as the buyer was revealed on three of the five unloaded properties.

Reuben Brothers have swooped in to buy 677 Madison Avenue, 759 Madison Avenue and 828 Madison Avenue, according to the Commercial Observer. The price has not been reported, but Vornado is expected to take a $7 million hit on its sale of the five assets.

Vornado also sold a loft building at 478 Broadway and the retail part of 155 Spring Street, both in Soho. It’s not clear yet who acquired them.

When announcing the sale, Vornado said the properties had a “negative income.” The real estate investment trust, led by Steve Roth, said occupancy at the properties stood at just 30 percent.

Read more

Reuben Brothers — the investment firm of British siblings David and Simon Reuben — is betting big on Madison Avenue retail, which has struggled during the pandemic. The shopping corridor, which stretches from East 57th to East 72nd streets, has typically commanded some of the highest retail rents in New York City.

677 Madison Avenue and 759 Madison Avenue (Vornado)

677 Madison Avenue and 759 Madison Avenue (Vornado)

But the area has fallen on challenging times, with foot traffic at 71 percent of its 2019 level, according to an estimate from Orbital Insight. The availability rate along the corridor is 39 percent, the highest in Manhattan — perhaps an indication that some landlords are looking for the high rents of yesteryear.

The Madison Avenue portfolio is a consolation prize of sorts for Reuben Brothers. The firm was in the running to acquire 530 Fifth Avenue from Brookfield Property Partners, which ultimately sold the retail building to a joint venture of Aurora Capital Associates and Edmond Safra for $192 million; Brookfield took an approximately $100 million loss on the sale.

The self-made billionaire brothers began hunting for New York deals last year during the pandemic. They paid $170 million for a Fifth Avenue retail condo and have lent tens of millions of dollars to others.

[CO] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateMadison AvenueRetailVornado

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Aurora Capital President and Principal Jared Epstein with the Jane Street location (Google Maps, Getty)
    Aurora Capital plans 11-story mixed-use building in West Village
    Aurora Capital plans 11-story mixed-use building in West Village
    ICSC President Tom McGee and the Las Vegas Convention Center (ICSC via YouTube/Wikimedia)
    What happens in Vegas: ICSC brings back in-person annual conference
    What happens in Vegas: ICSC brings back in-person annual conference
    350 Mission in San Francisco and Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman (SOM, Getty)
    Yelp downsizes San Francisco HQ, delays return-to-office plans
    Yelp downsizes San Francisco HQ, delays return-to-office plans
    Macklowe Properties CEO Harry Macklowe and Linda Macklowe with pieces of their art collection (Sotheby's, iStock, Getty)
    Macklowe’s $600M art collection lands at Sotheby’s for auction
    Macklowe’s $600M art collection lands at Sotheby’s for auction
    Rent relief is flowing, but the checks don’t match the arrears, landlords say. (iStock)
    Rent relief checks go out for the wrong amount
    Rent relief checks go out for the wrong amount
    888 Broadway and ABC Carpet & Home CEO Aaron Rose (Senlac Ridge Partners, Owler)
    ABC Carpet & Home seeks Chapter 11 bankruptcy
    ABC Carpet & Home seeks Chapter 11 bankruptcy
    The New Hyde Park Target is going to be adding a level (Google Maps)
    Target grows footprint in shell of former Sears
    Target grows footprint in shell of former Sears
    The site of 445 Grand Avenue and rendering of 445 Grand Avenue (Google Maps, Fogarty Finger)
    Clinton Hill project has been stalled so long, it’s sprouting a tree
    Clinton Hill project has been stalled so long, it’s sprouting a tree
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.