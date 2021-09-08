A Target in Nassau County has grown by almost 50,000 square feet — before even opening.

The store coming to a former Sears site at 1400 Union Turnpike in New Hyde Park was initially planned to be a two-level, 70,000-square-foot store. Instead, it’s set to debut at three levels and 115,000 square feet, according to Newsday.

A typical Target is about 130,000 square feet, but the company’s smaller format stores are closer to 40,000. The Target in New Hyde Park will be in the Lake Success Shopping Center, filling a hole left when Sears that closed in November 2018.

Many of the details of the new store remain under wraps, but groceries and a Starbucks are likely after North Hempstead’s Board of Zoning Appeals approved a conditional use permit last year. Plans submitted to the town also mention a CVS pharmacy within the store, Newsday reported.

The inclusion of the Starbucks and CVS aligns with a store-within-store concept for Target, which aims to be a one-stop shop for consumers. Last month, CNBC reported the retailer would add more than 160 new Disney shops to some of its locations, tripling its Mickey Mouse footprint. It’s not clear if the New Hyde Park location will have a Disney store.

The biggest mystery is when the store will welcome customers. An executive at Ripco Real Estate, which represents the shopping center’s owner in leasing, dismissed the possibility of a 2021 opening and instead pointed towards late next year as a possibility.

Long Island has 19 Target locations including five small-format stores, one of which opened in Lawrence six months ago. Other tenants in the New Hyde Park shopping center include Bed Bath & Beyond, Shake Shack, Sephora and Victoria’s Secret.

[Newsday] — Holden Walter-Warner