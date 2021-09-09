Open Menu

What happens in Vegas: ICSC brings back in-person annual conference

Retail landlord trade group’s big bash returns to Sin City Dec. 5-7

National /
Sep.September 09, 2021 04:05 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
ICSC President Tom McGee and the Las Vegas Convention Center (ICSC via YouTube/Wikimedia)

ICSC President Tom McGee and the Las Vegas Convention Center (ICSC via YouTube/Wikimedia)

One of the biggest real estate events of the year is making a comeback.

The organization formerly known as the International Council of Shopping Centers — recently rebranded to “Innovating Commerce Serving Communities” — is reviving its annual three-day conference at the Las Vegas Convention Center this December.

Typically held in May and similarly rebranded from its former name, ReCon, retail real estate’s biggest bash last occurred in 2019 before ICSC suspended live events for more than a year due to the ongoing pandemic. This year’s event, dubbed “Here, We Go. 2021,” will take place Dec. 5 to 7.

Attendees will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test within 48 hours of entry, according to the organization’s website.

“ICSC events have always provided leaders in the marketplaces industry an opportunity to make connections, meet dealmakers, and reach innovators, and this year it is especially meaningful to bring people back together live in Las Vegas,” said ICSC CEO Tom McGee in a statement provided to The Real Deal.

The conference has historically drawn up to 30,000 attendees, including retail landlords, brokers, retailers and other commercial real estate players for days of networking, dealmaking and entertainment.

But ICSC has had a rough year to this point, 18 months into a pandemic that has hammered brick-and-mortar retail in general and conference organizers in particular.

In June, the organization laid off the majority of its employees, including 18 of its 22 events staffers. Prior to the pandemic, the nonprofit had struggled with declining membership and longstanding internal strife, according to interviews last year with more than a dozen former staffers and current ICSC members.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateICSCreal estate eventsRetail

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Aurora Capital President and Principal Jared Epstein with the Jane Street location (Google Maps, Getty)
    Aurora Capital plans 11-story mixed-use building in West Village
    Aurora Capital plans 11-story mixed-use building in West Village
    350 Mission in San Francisco and Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman (SOM, Getty)
    Yelp downsizes San Francisco HQ, delays return-to-office plans
    Yelp downsizes San Francisco HQ, delays return-to-office plans
    Macklowe Properties CEO Harry Macklowe and Linda Macklowe with pieces of their art collection (Sotheby's, iStock, Getty)
    Macklowe’s $600M art collection lands at Sotheby’s for auction
    Macklowe’s $600M art collection lands at Sotheby’s for auction
    Rent relief is flowing, but the checks don’t match the arrears, landlords say. (iStock)
    Rent relief checks go out for the wrong amount
    Rent relief checks go out for the wrong amount
    888 Broadway and ABC Carpet & Home CEO Aaron Rose (Senlac Ridge Partners, Owler)
    ABC Carpet & Home seeks Chapter 11 bankruptcy
    ABC Carpet & Home seeks Chapter 11 bankruptcy
    David and Simon Reuben with 828 Madison Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)
    Reuben Brothers to buy Vornado buildings on Madison Ave
    Reuben Brothers to buy Vornado buildings on Madison Ave
    The New Hyde Park Target is going to be adding a level (Google Maps)
    Target grows footprint in shell of former Sears
    Target grows footprint in shell of former Sears
    The site of 445 Grand Avenue and rendering of 445 Grand Avenue (Google Maps, Fogarty Finger)
    Clinton Hill project has been stalled so long, it’s sprouting a tree
    Clinton Hill project has been stalled so long, it’s sprouting a tree
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.