For its San Francisco office, Yelp has left a poor review.

Amid a broader reevaluation of its office footprint, the San Francisco-based tech company is moving to a new location at 350 Mission Street, where it will occupy 53,596 square feet across three floors — about one-third the size of its current office at 140 New Montgomery Street, according to a Yelp spokesperson.

“While we plan to continue to have offices in the cities where we’re currently located, we no longer need the same amount of space that we had in the past,” the company wrote in an announcement Thursday.

Yelp will continue with its plans for a hybrid model at its headquarters as well as offices in New York, Chicago and London, among others, albeit with some changes. The reopening of its Phoenix office, originally planned for August as a pilot of the new hybrid setup, has been pushed back to Sept 15 due to concerns over the Delta variant. All other offices, including the new San Francisco one, will now open either later this year or early next year, the company said.

Earlier this year, Yelp placed some of its New York office space — at SL Green Realty’s 11 Madison Avenue and at 200 Fifth Avenue — on the sublease market.