Open Menu

Yelp downsizes San Francisco HQ, delays return-to-office plans

Tech firm will take up three floors at 350 Mission St. as it reevaluates its office space needs

San Francisco /
Sep.September 09, 2021 03:00 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
350 Mission in San Francisco and Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman (SOM, Getty)

350 Mission in San Francisco and Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman (SOM, Getty)

For its San Francisco office, Yelp has left a poor review.

Amid a broader reevaluation of its office footprint, the San Francisco-based tech company is moving to a new location at 350 Mission Street, where it will occupy 53,596 square feet across three floors — about one-third the size of its current office at 140 New Montgomery Street, according to a Yelp spokesperson.

“While we plan to continue to have offices in the cities where we’re currently located, we no longer need the same amount of space that we had in the past,” the company wrote in an announcement Thursday.

Yelp will continue with its plans for a hybrid model at its headquarters as well as offices in New York, Chicago and London, among others, albeit with some changes. The reopening of its Phoenix office, originally planned for August as a pilot of the new hybrid setup, has been pushed back to Sept 15 due to concerns over the Delta variant. All other offices, including the new San Francisco one, will now open either later this year or early next year, the company said.

Earlier this year, Yelp placed some of its New York office space — at SL Green Realty’s 11 Madison Avenue and at 200 Fifth Avenue — on the sublease market.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateOffice Leasingoffice market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (iStock)
    Delta force: Surging Covid variant spoils return-to-office plans
    Delta force: Surging Covid variant spoils return-to-office plans
    Aurora Capital President and Principal Jared Epstein with the Jane Street location (Google Maps, Getty)
    Aurora Capital plans 11-story mixed-use building in West Village
    Aurora Capital plans 11-story mixed-use building in West Village
    ICSC President Tom McGee and the Las Vegas Convention Center (ICSC via YouTube/Wikimedia)
    What happens in Vegas: ICSC brings back in-person annual conference
    What happens in Vegas: ICSC brings back in-person annual conference
    Macklowe Properties CEO Harry Macklowe and Linda Macklowe with pieces of their art collection (Sotheby's, iStock, Getty)
    Macklowe’s $600M art collection lands at Sotheby’s for auction
    Macklowe’s $600M art collection lands at Sotheby’s for auction
    Rent relief is flowing, but the checks don’t match the arrears, landlords say. (iStock)
    Rent relief checks go out for the wrong amount
    Rent relief checks go out for the wrong amount
    888 Broadway and ABC Carpet & Home CEO Aaron Rose (Senlac Ridge Partners, Owler)
    ABC Carpet & Home seeks Chapter 11 bankruptcy
    ABC Carpet & Home seeks Chapter 11 bankruptcy
    David and Simon Reuben with 828 Madison Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)
    Reuben Brothers to buy Vornado buildings on Madison Ave
    Reuben Brothers to buy Vornado buildings on Madison Ave
    The New Hyde Park Target is going to be adding a level (Google Maps)
    Target grows footprint in shell of former Sears
    Target grows footprint in shell of former Sears
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.