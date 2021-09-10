Open Menu

Lacey Tisch nabs Steve Mnuchin’s co-op after one last price chop

Heiress bargains ex-treasury secretary down to $23M for 740 Park Avenue pad

New York /
Sep.September 10, 2021 03:11 PM
By Cordilia James | Research By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Lacey Tisch nabs Steve Mnuchin’s co-op after one last price chop

Steve Mnuchin, Lacey Tisch (Wikipedia, Getty)

After a series of cuts shaved $10 million off the asking price of Steve Mnuchin’s Lenox Hill co-op, a well-heeled buyer knocked the price down one last time.

Lacey Tisch, daughter of Loews Corporation co-chair Andrew Tisch, bought the ex-treasury secretary’s pad at 740 Park Avenue for $22.5 million, property records show.

When the property went into contract in May, it was asking $26 million.

Read more

The purchase marks the end of an era for the duplex, which is 6,500 square feet and has been in the Mnuchin family for decades. It belonged to Mnuchin’s aunt Carol Lederman before Mnuchin purchased it for roughly $11 million in 2000.

Mnuchin put the home up for sale for $33 million in 2018 but cut his asking price repeatedly over the next three years.

The unit was asking $30 million in January 2019, then $28 million that September. The price was slashed to nearly $26 million in August 2020 before Tisch swooped in and scored another discount.

The building has served as home to some of New York City’s wealthiest residents, including Tisch’s uncle and aunt, Alice and Thomas Tisch.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Luxury Real EstateNYC Luxury Marketpark avenueResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Clockwise from left: John D. Rockefeller, Izzy Englander, Steven Mnuchin, David Koch, Jacqueline Bouvier, and William Zeckendorf (Credit: Getty Images and StreetEasy)
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    442 Further Ln, East Hampton, NY (Zillow)
    East Hampton estate sells above $52.5M ask in 1 month
    East Hampton estate sells above $52.5M ask in 1 month
    Controversial project replacing Brooklyn McDonald’s poised for approval
    Controversial project replacing Brooklyn McDonald’s poised for approval
    Controversial project replacing Brooklyn McDonald’s poised for approval
    Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf (Getty, iStock)
    Wells Fargo hit with $250M fine, new restrictions over mortgage lending practices
    Wells Fargo hit with $250M fine, new restrictions over mortgage lending practices
    A judge ruled in favor of a real estate agent accused of racial steering (Getty)
    Judge rules tester in Newsday’s racial steering probe was “not credible”
    Judge rules tester in Newsday’s racial steering probe was “not credible”
    Orchard raises $100M in Series D Funding, says no timing set for potential IPO
    Orchard raises $100M in Series D Funding, says no timing set for potential IPO
    Orchard raises $100M in Series D Funding, says no timing set for potential IPO
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.