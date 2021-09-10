After a series of cuts shaved $10 million off the asking price of Steve Mnuchin’s Lenox Hill co-op, a well-heeled buyer knocked the price down one last time.

Lacey Tisch, daughter of Loews Corporation co-chair Andrew Tisch, bought the ex-treasury secretary’s pad at 740 Park Avenue for $22.5 million, property records show.

When the property went into contract in May, it was asking $26 million.

The purchase marks the end of an era for the duplex, which is 6,500 square feet and has been in the Mnuchin family for decades. It belonged to Mnuchin’s aunt Carol Lederman before Mnuchin purchased it for roughly $11 million in 2000.

Mnuchin put the home up for sale for $33 million in 2018 but cut his asking price repeatedly over the next three years.

The unit was asking $30 million in January 2019, then $28 million that September. The price was slashed to nearly $26 million in August 2020 before Tisch swooped in and scored another discount.

The building has served as home to some of New York City’s wealthiest residents, including Tisch’s uncle and aunt, Alice and Thomas Tisch.