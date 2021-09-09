Open Menu

Nile Niami’s Bel Air behemoth enters receivership

Spec developer defaulted on $165M he borrowed to build 100K sf “The One”

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 10, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Nile Niami and "The One" (Getty, The Society Group)

Nile Niami and “The One” (Getty, The Society Group)

Nile Niami’s “The One” is in court-appointed receivership after the spec developer defaulted on more than $165 million in debt he borrowed to build the Bel Air behemoth.

Niami borrowed most of the money from Don Hankey’s Hankey Capital to develop the 105,000-square-foot property; he also used three other lenders. CNBC first reported the property entered receivership, citing Los Angeles County Superior Court documents.

The court named Ted Lanes of Lanes Management as receiver. He is tasked with preparing The One for sale and selling it to recoup debts owed to lenders.

The One is expected to hit the market in the coming months, after Lanes can secure a certificate of occupancy, which has been lingering. He said he “would love to see” the house completed and an “orderly sale that maximizes the value,” of the property.

“Hopefully, there will be sufficient proceeds from the sale to fund the secured and unsecured creditors and for the equity to realize some value,” Lanes said, according to the report.

Hankey Capital, which provided Niami with around $115 million in 2018 to build the palace, served a notice of default in March. Joseph Englanoff’s Yogi Securities Holdings provided another $36 million, while Inferno Realty and Maybach Corporation Holdings each provided around $7 million for construction, according to CNBC.

The massive home sits on an eight-acre promontory overlooking L.A., and includes five swimming pools, a 50-seat home theater, beauty salon, four-lane bowling alley and 20 bedrooms. The main suite is more than 4,000 square feet. The planned jellyfish tank and frozen room with ice bar were nixed, however.

Work was already about a year behind schedule in 2018 when Niami said the mansion would list for $500 million.

A spokesperson for the developer claimed in November that workers were putting the “finishing touches” on the interior. A month later, Niami tapped Rayni and Branden Willians of Beverly Hills Estates and Compass’ Aaron Kirman to market the monster mansion.

Rayni Williams at the time said that The One could list by the end of last year, but a listing never surfaced.

Niami has had his hands full with other developments as well. In December, he threw a West Hollywood spec mansion into bankruptcy and sold his own home in the Hollywood Hills.

A few months later, he sold two Bel Air spec homes for $36 million each. Niami also unloaded a 14,000-square-foot project in the Hollywood Hills last month for $26 million.

[CNB] — Dennis Lynch 




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Bel AirLA luxury real estateNile Niamispec homes

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Scooter Braun and his new house (Getty, The Agency Real Estate)
    Taylor Swift archenemy Scooter Braun pays $65M for Brentwood mansion
    Taylor Swift archenemy Scooter Braun pays $65M for Brentwood mansion
    The Weeknd and the 33,000-square-foot Bel Air mansion (Getty, Google Maps)
    The Weeknd’s $70M Bel Air buy vies for priciest of year
    The Weeknd’s $70M Bel Air buy vies for priciest of year
    Mattel founders Ruth and Elliot Handler and the "Barbie Penthouse"
    “Barbie Penthouse,” where Barbara and Kenneth lived, hits market
    “Barbie Penthouse,” where Barbara and Kenneth lived, hits market
    Architect Kobi Karp, Developer Todd Glaser and renderings of the mansion (Glaser, Karp)
    Palm Beach board rejects “alien” design of mansion for former Epstein property
    Palm Beach board rejects “alien” design of mansion for former Epstein property
    Fredrik Eklund and the property (Getty, Steve Frankel)
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner with their Encino property (Getty, Compass)
    Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner put LA mansion on market
    Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner put LA mansion on market
    Zac Efron and 2173 W. Live Oak Drive (Getty, Realtor)
    Zac Efron sells in Los Feliz after big buy in Australia
    Zac Efron sells in Los Feliz after big buy in Australia
    James Dinan and Elizabeth Miller and the property (Josh Quick, J. Quick Studios, Getty)
    Billionaire hedge funder James Dinan pays $49M for Palm Beach spec mansion
    Billionaire hedge funder James Dinan pays $49M for Palm Beach spec mansion
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.