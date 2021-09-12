Open Menu

Scottish businessman lists St. Barts home for $80M

Owner Doug Barrowman prefers to stay on his yacht

Sep.September 12, 2021 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Baroness Michelle Mone and Doug Barrowman with the home (Getty, Nest Seekers)

One of the largest homes on the Caribbean island of St. Barts is hitting the market for $80 million.

Scottish businessman Doug Barrowman wants to sell his custom-built and practically brand new 17,000-square-foot home because he “seldom” stays there, according to the Wall Street Journal. He prefers to stay on his yacht over the mansion, which he and his wife, Baroness Michelle Mone, have rented out for as much as $4 million a year, the listing agent said.

Barrowman had the home built in 2018. It sits on the hills above the town of St. Jean on the island’s north. Listing agent Shawn Elliott of Nest Seekers International said that the St. Barts government has since restricted new homes to 12,000 square feet maximum.

The six-bedroom home has an array of amenities typical for its size and grandeur, including two nightclubs and a 95-foot-long infinity pool. There is also a dedicated service wing.

Barrowman founded the Knox Group of Companies, which owns wealth management businesses. The property is owned by the Barrowman Private Family Office.

A sale near the $80 million asking price would be among the island’s priciest. Russia’s Roman Abramovich bought a 70-acre estate in St. Barts for $90 million in 2009, while Bruce Kovner got $67 million for his 7.5-acre estate on the island in 2017, even though it was damaged during Hurricane Irma.

The island’s resorts are popular with celebrities and its favorable tax structure for residents makes it popular with retirees and wealthy expats.

[WSJ] — Dennis Lynch

