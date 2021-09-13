The number of luxury contracts signed in Brooklyn last week paled in comparison to August’s numbers, with just 14 contracts signed for homes asking $2 million or more, according to Compass’s weekly report.

The total of their asking prices was $41 million, up from the previous week’s $37 million across the same number of contracts.

Though the report showed a slowdown after a frenzied August, when more than two dozen luxury contracts per week were signed, the post-Labor Day rate was higher than it was last year, which saw $33 million over 10 deals.

In the first full week of September, buyers signed contracts for eight condominiums that had a median asking price of $2.6 million. The median asking price for the six townhouses was higher, at $3 million.

At the top of the list was a condo at 347 Henry Street. The 2,014-square-foot home in Cobble Hill was last asking $4.33 million ($2,147 per square foot) and has four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and a 143-square-foot private balcony with views of the New York Harbor.

The second priciest was a 4,420-square-foot Greenpoint townhouse at 85 Calyer Street. The home was last asking $4.3 million, or $973 per square foot, and has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and two levels of outdoor space.

The homes spent an average of 147 days on the market and their asking prices did not change. The average price per square foot sought was $1,327.