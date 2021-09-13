Open Menu

Brooklyn luxury contracts last week led by $4.3M Cobble Hill condo

14 contracts asking $2M or more were signed for total $41 million

New York /
Sep.September 13, 2021 07:15 PM
By Cordilia James
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Brooklyn luxury contracts last week led by $4.3M Cobble Hill condo

347 Henry Street, 85 Calyer Street (Google Maps)

The number of luxury contracts signed in Brooklyn last week paled in comparison to August’s numbers, with just 14 contracts signed for homes asking $2 million or more, according to Compass’s weekly report.

The total of their asking prices was $41 million, up from the previous week’s $37 million across the same number of contracts.

Though the report showed a slowdown after a frenzied August, when more than two dozen luxury contracts per week were signed, the post-Labor Day rate was higher than it was last year, which saw $33 million over 10 deals.

Read more

In the first full week of September, buyers signed contracts for eight condominiums that had a median asking price of $2.6 million. The median asking price for the six townhouses was higher, at $3 million.

At the top of the list was a condo at 347 Henry Street. The 2,014-square-foot home in Cobble Hill was last asking $4.33 million ($2,147 per square foot) and has four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and a 143-square-foot private balcony with views of the New York Harbor.

The second priciest was a 4,420-square-foot Greenpoint townhouse at 85 Calyer Street. The home was last asking $4.3 million, or $973 per square foot, and has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and two levels of outdoor space.

The homes spent an average of 147 days on the market and their asking prices did not change. The average price per square foot sought was $1,327.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    brooklyncompassLuxury Real EstateNYC Luxury MarketResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Clockwise from left: John D. Rockefeller, Izzy Englander, Steven Mnuchin, David Koch, Jacqueline Bouvier, and William Zeckendorf (Credit: Getty Images and StreetEasy)
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    34 East 62nd Street (Google Maps)
    Sale at site of UES explosion helps Manhattan set luxury contract record
    Sale at site of UES explosion helps Manhattan set luxury contract record
    Art collectors’ Sugimoto-curated 432 Park penthouse listed for $135M
    Art collectors’ Sugimoto-curated 432 Park condo lists for $135M
    Art collectors’ Sugimoto-curated 432 Park condo lists for $135M
    In Illinois, one in every 3,848 housing units received a foreclosure filing last month. (iStock)
    August foreclosures jump 27% after federal moratorium expires
    August foreclosures jump 27% after federal moratorium expires
    A report finds Manhattan’s post-Labor Day home listings are 30% above average and could spell demand to come. (iStock)
    Manhattan home listings surpass September records, signal lasting demand
    Manhattan home listings surpass September records, signal lasting demand
    In percentage terms, down payments and loan-to-value ratios are little changed even as the market remains hot. (iStock)
    Higher home prices don’t mean bigger down payments, percentage-wise
    Higher home prices don’t mean bigger down payments, percentage-wise
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.