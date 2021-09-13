Open Menu

Inwood parking lot owned by murderous drug kingpin will become housing

Timber Equities files for 60-unit rental building, among first projects under rezoning

New York /
Sep.September 13, 2021 07:00 AM
By Erin Hudson | Research By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
5055 Broadway and Timber Equities' Jeff Torkin (Google Maps, LinkedIn)

5055 Broadway and Timber Equities’ Jeff Torkin (Google Maps, LinkedIn)

Six years ago, a parking lot in Inwood was seized by the federal authorities alongside more than half a million dollars in cash, a trove of gold jewelry, three rifles and a Louis Vuitton bag.

The land belonged to Manuel Geovanny Rodriguez-Perez, a drug kingpin known as “Shorty” who was sentenced to life in prison in 2017 for nine murders, 10 attempted murders and selling large quantities of marijuana. Now it will become housing in one of the first projects under Inwood’s rezoning.

Timber Equities will rip up the 100-car lot to build an 11-story rental building. It will offer 60 apartments, 25 percent of which will have below-market rents under Mandatory Inclusionary Housing, which applies because of the rezoning.

Supporters had touted such outcomes in pushing the rezoning through the City Council, but opponents said it would trigger gentrification and sued. The rezoning suffered an initial setback in court but emerged intact late last year.

Read more

Timber Equities had been eyeing the lot at 5055 Broadway since it first came up for auction in 2019 but the firm didn’t jump into the bidding until later in 2020 when the rezoning seemed more likely to be realized, according to principal Jeff Torkin.

Timber Equities bought the site for $3.4 million last October. Building the project will cost about $12 million, according to the developer’s application filed with the Building Department.

Torkin said he wasn’t aware of the site’s notorious past ownership.

“We’re just focused on bringing luxury rentals to the city with the affordable component and I think that’s what New York City is about,” he said. “Taking underutilized land and getting its best and highest use.”

The building will include a rooftop terrace, gym, recreation area, bike parking and retail space. Torkin said it was too early to give a price range for the market-rate rentals. But the developer hopes to break ground early next year.

Timber is working on two other luxury rental projects, in the Bronx neighborhood of Riverdale.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    inwoodResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    With a $2.5B valuation, Side prepares to take on NYC. Will agents buy in?
    With a $2.5B valuation, Side prepares to take on NYC. Will agents buy in?
    With a $2.5B valuation, Side prepares to take on NYC. Will agents buy in?
    Notorious B.I.G. and 159 Carlton Avenue (Getty, Compass)
    Biggie Smalls’ Fort Greene home lists for $1.7M
    Biggie Smalls’ Fort Greene home lists for $1.7M
    442 Further Ln, East Hampton, NY (Zillow)
    East Hampton estate sells above $52.5M ask in 1 month
    East Hampton estate sells above $52.5M ask in 1 month
    Controversial project replacing Brooklyn McDonald’s poised for approval
    Controversial project replacing Brooklyn McDonald’s poised for approval
    Controversial project replacing Brooklyn McDonald’s poised for approval
    Lacey Tisch nabs Steve Mnuchin’s co-op after one last price chop
    Lacey Tisch nabs Steve Mnuchin’s co-op after one last price chop
    Lacey Tisch nabs Steve Mnuchin’s co-op after one last price chop
    Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf (Getty, iStock)
    Wells Fargo hit with $250M fine, new restrictions over mortgage lending practices
    Wells Fargo hit with $250M fine, new restrictions over mortgage lending practices
    A judge ruled in favor of a real estate agent accused of racial steering (Getty)
    Judge rules tester in Newsday’s racial steering probe was “not credible”
    Judge rules tester in Newsday’s racial steering probe was “not credible”
    Orchard raises $100M in Series D Funding, says no timing set for potential IPO
    Orchard raises $100M in Series D Funding, says no timing set for potential IPO
    Orchard raises $100M in Series D Funding, says no timing set for potential IPO
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.