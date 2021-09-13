A restaurant on 4.3 acres of waterfront property is up for sale in East Hampton.

Located at 313 Three Mile Harbor Road, the property is asking $4.6 million.

The building includes an expansive bar, indoor dining room, large commercial kitchen and a full basement for storage. Additionally, there is a swimming pool and an indoor/outdoor dining room with roll up marine glass windows and walls that can seat 165.

Jeffrey Sztorc and Hal Zwick of Compass have the listing.

Sztorc and Zwick also have the listing for Springs Tavern, a historic bar and restaurant in East Hampton. Located at 15 Fort Pond Blvd, the property seats 120. The asking price is $250,000, with the buyer taking over the long term lease that is in place. The building dates back to the 20th century and has served as home to a few different bars since its opening.

In the past year, Hamptons restaurants and retailers have seen the East End transform into a year-round community as New York City residents flock to the area amid the pandemic. Businesses have similarly rushed to open up shop, making it difficult to find real estate.

Though this summer saw homebuying slow in the area as compared to rates recorded at the height of the pandemic, prices remained high. In Suffolk County, the median home price hit $535,000 in August, setting a record high as buyers snatch up homes amid a lack of inventory.