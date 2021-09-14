Open Menu

Compass acquires Dallas-based title, escrow company

The brokerage’s purchase of LegacyTexas Title is expected to close by the end of the year

National /
Sep.September 14, 2021 01:00 PM
By Erin Hudson
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Compass CEO Robert Reffkin and Legacy Title Texas president Laurence Henry (Getty, iStock, Legacy Title Texas)

Compass CEO Robert Reffkin and Legacy Title Texas president Laurence Henry (Getty, iStock, Legacy Title Texas)

Compass, its coffers swollen by the housing boom, shows few signs of slowing its shopping spree.

The brokerage said Tuesday that it will buy Dallas-based Legacy Title Texas, expanding its title insurance and escrow business in the nation’s second-most populous state. Compass didn’t disclose terms of the deal, which is expected to close by the end of the year pending Texas regulatory approval. It entered the title and escrow business in October 2020, when it acquired startup Modus in October 2020.

The purchase brings to seven the number of states where New York-based Compass offers title and escrow services, including California, Florida, Washington, Maryland and Virginia. Compass spent $103.8 million in the first half of 2021 to buy four brokerages, Washington D.C.-based title and escrow company KVS Title and Glide Labs, a transaction management platform, public filings show. It also launched in 15 new markets in the second quarter and announced a mortgage joint venture with Guaranteed Rate.

Compass CEO Robert Reffkin told analysts on the second-quarter earnings call that the pace of acquisitions would probably slow in the second half of the 2021 and that costs associated with them will be reported in coming months. Reffkin and CFO Kristen Ankerbrandt, spent a large portion of the call explaining how the company will become profitable and why the brokerage is, in fact, a technology company.

Compass has plenty of company when it comes to investing cash in new lines of business. Douglas Elliman’s parent company is pouring surplus cash into a venture capital investment arm. EXp World Holdings announced its first cash dividend, a mortgage venture and has extended its business to Israel, Spain, Columbia and Panama. Realogy, meantime, is repaying corporate debt and planning to plough cash into its iBuying program.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    compassResidential BrokerageResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    1 Boerum Place in Brooklyn and Avery Hall founding partner Avi Fisher (Avery Hall)
    One Boerum Place lands $177M recapitalization
    One Boerum Place lands $177M recapitalization
    National Association of Realtors moves to block antitrust probe
    National Association of Realtors moves to block antitrust probe
    National Association of Realtors moves to block antitrust probe
    RMS Companies CEO Randy Salvatore and 51 South Broadway in White Plains (LinkedIn, Google Maps)
    Connecticut firm aims to replace White Plains retail with residential
    Connecticut firm aims to replace White Plains retail with residential
    Brooklyn luxury contracts last week led by $4.3M Cobble Hill condo
    Brooklyn luxury contracts last week led by $4.3M Cobble Hill condo
    Brooklyn luxury contracts last week led by $4.3M Cobble Hill condo
    34 East 62nd Street (Google Maps)
    Sale at site of UES explosion helps Manhattan set luxury contract record
    Sale at site of UES explosion helps Manhattan set luxury contract record
    Art collectors’ Sugimoto-curated 432 Park penthouse listed for $135M
    Art collectors’ Sugimoto-curated 432 Park condo lists for $135M
    Art collectors’ Sugimoto-curated 432 Park condo lists for $135M
    In Illinois, one in every 3,848 housing units received a foreclosure filing last month. (iStock)
    August foreclosures jump 27% after federal moratorium expires
    August foreclosures jump 27% after federal moratorium expires
    A report finds Manhattan’s post-Labor Day home listings are 30% above average and could spell demand to come. (iStock)
    Manhattan home listings surpass September records, signal lasting demand
    Manhattan home listings surpass September records, signal lasting demand
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.