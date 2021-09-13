Frozen Ropes could turn into hot homes for hundreds of renters if a White Plains proposal comes to fruition.

RMS Companies, a developer based in Stamford, is proposing a 134-unit, six-story apartment building at 51 South Broadway, to replace a vacant structure that a baseball and softball training center left several years ago. The Common Council is expected to begin reviewing the plan Monday night, according to the Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals.

Post-Broadway Associates owns the nearly 30,000-square-foot building on the site, which Frozen Ropes — that’s baseball lingo for line drives — once called home, as did other retail tenants.

It’s not clear what kind of apartments would be built at the site, but RMS bills itself as a luxury developer. The building would also have a two-story underground garage for resident parking.

RMS developed Stratus on Hudson in Yonkers, which opened in 2019 with nine floors, 74 units and covered parking. Last year, Ginsburg Development Companies bought that property, on Warburton Avenue, for $39.5 million.

In 25 years, RMS has accumulated a portfolio of residential and commercial properties across the tri-state area. The Verano and The Moderne, two luxury rental apartment developments in Stamford, are among them.

This is not the first time RMS is pursuing a rental project at a site that has been vacant. The development firm recently proposed to build 228 apartments and 8,000 square feet of office space at a long-vacant site in Downtown Stamford. The proposal managed to make it to the local zoning board, a first for that site.

But it’s not clear if it will advance past that stage. Various plans for the property have failed over the past decade and neighbors at a nearby condo complex fear it would increase pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

[WestFair] — Holden Walter-Warner