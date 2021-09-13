Open Menu

Connecticut firm aims to replace White Plains retail with residential

RMS proposing 134-unit building on South Broadway

Tri-State /
Sep.September 14, 2021 08:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Connecticut firm aims to replace White Plains retail with residential

RMS Companies CEO Randy Salvatore and 51 South Broadway in White Plains (LinkedIn, Google Maps)

Frozen Ropes could turn into hot homes for hundreds of renters if a White Plains proposal comes to fruition.

RMS Companies, a developer based in Stamford, is proposing a 134-unit, six-story apartment building at 51 South Broadway, to replace a vacant structure that a baseball and softball training center left several years ago. The Common Council is expected to begin reviewing the plan Monday night, according to the Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals.

Post-Broadway Associates owns the nearly 30,000-square-foot building on the site, which Frozen Ropes — that’s baseball lingo for line drives — once called home, as did other retail tenants.

Read more

It’s not clear what kind of apartments would be built at the site, but RMS bills itself as a luxury developer. The building would also have a two-story underground garage for resident parking.

RMS developed Stratus on Hudson in Yonkers, which opened in 2019 with nine floors, 74 units and covered parking. Last year, Ginsburg Development Companies bought that property, on Warburton Avenue, for $39.5 million.

In 25 years, RMS has accumulated a portfolio of residential and commercial properties across the tri-state area. The Verano and The Moderne, two luxury rental apartment developments in Stamford, are among them.

This is not the first time RMS is pursuing a rental project at a site that has been vacant. The development firm recently proposed to build 228 apartments and 8,000 square feet of office space at a long-vacant site in Downtown Stamford. The proposal managed to make it to the local zoning board, a first for that site.

But it’s not clear if it will advance past that stage. Various plans for the property have failed over the past decade and neighbors at a nearby condo complex fear it would increase pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

[WestFair] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    DevelopmentResidential Real Estatewestchester countywhite plains

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    National Association of Realtors moves to block antitrust probe
    National Association of Realtors moves to block antitrust probe
    National Association of Realtors moves to block antitrust probe
    MacQuestion Development CEO Rella Fogliano, 32/36/38 Main Street in Yonkers (Google Maps, Getty)
    Despite hurdles, developer plans 10-story affordable housing complex in Yonkers
    Despite hurdles, developer plans 10-story affordable housing complex in Yonkers
    Brooklyn luxury contracts last week led by $4.3M Cobble Hill condo
    Brooklyn luxury contracts last week led by $4.3M Cobble Hill condo
    Brooklyn luxury contracts last week led by $4.3M Cobble Hill condo
    34 East 62nd Street (Google Maps)
    Sale at site of UES explosion helps Manhattan set luxury contract record
    Sale at site of UES explosion helps Manhattan set luxury contract record
    Art collectors’ Sugimoto-curated 432 Park penthouse listed for $135M
    Art collectors’ Sugimoto-curated 432 Park condo lists for $135M
    Art collectors’ Sugimoto-curated 432 Park condo lists for $135M
    In Illinois, one in every 3,848 housing units received a foreclosure filing last month. (iStock)
    August foreclosures jump 27% after federal moratorium expires
    August foreclosures jump 27% after federal moratorium expires
    A report finds Manhattan’s post-Labor Day home listings are 30% above average and could spell demand to come. (iStock)
    Manhattan home listings surpass September records, signal lasting demand
    Manhattan home listings surpass September records, signal lasting demand
    In percentage terms, down payments and loan-to-value ratios are little changed even as the market remains hot. (iStock)
    Higher home prices don’t mean bigger down payments, percentage-wise
    Higher home prices don’t mean bigger down payments, percentage-wise
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.