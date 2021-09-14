Open Menu

Ron Perelman lists his other East Hampton mansion for $115M

Billionaire has been offloading assets amid financial troubles

Sep.September 14, 2021 02:30 PM
TRD Staff
Ron Perelman with the Lily Pond Lane estate (Getty, Sotheby's)

Looking to continue his asset selling spree, billionaire Ron Perelman has listed his East Hampton estate for $115 million.

This wasn’t isn’t the famed estate The Creeks; it’s another sprawling property  on Lily Pond Lane, according to Dirt.

The home, which dates to the early 1970s, spans 11,435 square feet and has 10 bedrooms. It’s on 9.25 acres and sits on the beach, with 385 feet of ocean frontage, according to the report.

Perelman paid just $3.75 million for the undeveloped property in 1994.

Though Forbes lists his net worth at $2.8 billion, Perelman ran into some serious financial issues last year; he has said he wants to “clean house” and downsize to live a “simpler life.”

Perelman was also reportedly shopping The Creeks, a historic estate in East Hampton that totals 57 acres, for $180 million. Perelman has denied he wanted to sell the property.

In February, he defaulted on $115 million in debt and in April, the family office of Blackstone Group executive Tony James bought his debt.

That month, Perelman also listed his Upper East Side townhouse and his firm MacAndrew & Forbes sold a Manhattan office building at a loss.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch

Tags
East Hamptonhamptons-weeklyLuxury Real EstateThe Hamptons

