$8.3M condo shatters Williamsburg sales record

Northside Piers unit eclipses $6.6M deal as neighborhood’s most expensive

New York /
Sep.September 15, 2021 12:37 PM
By Cordilia James
The $8.31 million Northside Piers unit (Photos by Allyson Lubow)

With the ink dry on the deed, a condominium in Williamsburg has broken the Brooklyn neighborhood’s record for the biggest condo deal.

The $8.31 million sale at 2 Northside Piers closed Tuesday afternoon.

Compass’s Ralph Modica represented the seller, developer Craig Rosenman of the Daten Group. The residential tower was Rosenman’s home, but not his project.

The buyers were represented by Corcoran’s Thea Zagata, who declined to identify them.

Brooklyn Heights has seen pricier apartment sales, but the Northside Piers transaction crushed the high-water mark for Williamsburg. The record, according to Miller Samuel, had been held by a penthouse at 429 Kent Avenue that sold for $6.6 million in 2016.

“Northern Brooklyn is seeing a sales surge, as are other popular Brooklyn neighborhoods,” Modica said. “However, these higher-priced units are harder to move — even in this market — so we’re happy this went rather quickly.”

It sure did: The unit sold in 51 days.

Read more

Rosenman and his wife purchased a combined sponsored unit on the 20th floor from Toll Brothers City Living for $2.7 million in 2011. Four years later, they purchased a unit above it for $2.4 million from City Sightseeing Worldwide CEO Enrique Ybarra, and combined the three units to create a super-condo — complete with a spiral staircase.

The 4,522-square-foot apartment was asking $8.25 million when it went into contract. Though it technically sold above ask, it included a big perk thrown in by the sellers: an 822-square-foot roof cabana on the 32nd floor that was originally listed separately.

Like the condo, the cabana had also been combined, with Rosenman purchasing one for $225,000 in 2011 and another the following year for $101,400.

The sprawling apartment has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, two half bathrooms and 1,104 square feet of outdoor space across three balconies. Cortina & Käll designed the unit.

Notables who have lived in the building include Cristinia Ricci and DJ A-Trak, Modica said.




    Reprints & Permissions
