Open Menu

Activist hedge fund Engine No. 1 to open Meatpacking District office

Investor made headlines for victory against Big Oil

New York /
Sep.September 15, 2021 05:00 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
405 West 13th Street and Engine No. 1’s Chris James (BKSK, Engine 1)

405 West 13th Street and Engine No. 1’s Chris James (BKSK, Engine 1)

Activist hedge fund Engine No. 1, which is shaking up Wall Street with its push to get Big Oil to reduce carbon emissions, is opening a New York City office in the Meatpacking District.

The San Francisco-based firm signed a lease for about 11,500 square feet at Aurora Capital Associates’ 405 West 13th Street, sources familiar with the transaction told The Real Deal. The space also includes about 1,800 square feet of outdoor terrace.

A spokesperson for the investment firm was not immediately available for comment and a representative for Aurora declined to comment.

Engine No. 1, founded last year by tech investor Chris James, grabbed Wall Street’s attention in May when it won a battle to install three directors on the board of Exxon Mobil, which the investment firm has been pushing to turn away from fossil fuels.

The company has also reportedly been in talks with Chevron, which the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month had been “cordial” and not indicative of a looming campaign against the oil giant.

James founded Engine No. 1 as an impact investment firm focusing on a company’s environmental, social and governance track record.

The Meatpacking District, meanwhile, has in recent years served as a new home for tech and financial firms.

Aurora Capital put $20 million into redeveloping 405 West 13th Street, a former pork warehouse, into a 50,000-square-foot boutique office building. Aurora, which is one of the most active investors in the Meatpacking District, controls the property under a 99-year ground lease inked in 2017 valued at $65 million.

Financial terms of the deal with Engine No. 1 were not revealed; office asking rents were upwards of $150 per square foot, the Commercial Observer reported in February 2020.

CBRE’s Silvio Petriello represented Engine No. 1 in negotiations, while David Falk and Nick Berger of Newmark represented Aurora.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    aurora capital associatesHedge Fundmeatpacking district

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Aurora Capital President and Principal Jared Epstein with the Jane Street location (Google Maps, Getty)
    Aurora Capital plans 11-story mixed-use building in West Village
    Aurora Capital plans 11-story mixed-use building in West Village
    Brookfield's Bruce Flatt, Aurora Capital Associates' Bobby Cayre and 530 Fifth Avenue (Google Maps)
    Brookfield taking big loss on Fifth Ave retail condo
    Brookfield taking big loss on Fifth Ave retail condo
    The Meatpacking District is now committing to a car-less future full-time after a pandemic-induced experiment. (iStock)
    Cars permanently banned from Meatpacking District
    Cars permanently banned from Meatpacking District
    Tavros Capital Partners' Nicholas Silvers and Dov Barnett with a rending 351 West 14th Street (Tavros, BKSK Architects)
    Tavros nabs refi on Meatpacking District properties it wants to redevelop
    Tavros nabs refi on Meatpacking District properties it wants to redevelop
    415 West 13th Street is currently occupied by clothing retailer Allsaints. (Google Maps)
    Appraiser cuts Meatpacking District store’s valuation to the bone
    Appraiser cuts Meatpacking District store’s valuation to the bone
    Philip Falcone with his wife Lisa Marie Falcone and their Manhattan home. (Getty, Christie's Real Estate)
    Hedge funder Philip Falcone may lose UES, Hamptons homes
    Hedge funder Philip Falcone may lose UES, Hamptons homes
    2 Ninth Ave (Google Maps, Lucid Motors)
    Lucid Motors inks Meatpacking District lease
    Lucid Motors inks Meatpacking District lease
    From left: 860 Washington Street, Meadow Partners Managing Partner Jeff Kaplan and Calpers CEO Marcie Frost (Photos via Meadow Partners; Calpers; CNY Group)
    Here’s what tenants are paying at 860 Washington
    Here’s what tenants are paying at 860 Washington
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.