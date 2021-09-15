Amazon is adding another distribution center to its Long Island pipeline, this time in Hauppage’s Long Island Innovation Park, according to Newsday.

The online retailer wants to operate a 64,000-square-foot facility at 49 Wireless Avenue. It could accommodate 186 delivery vans.

Amazon presented plans for the facility to the Smithtown Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday.

The online retailer has been on an expansion tear over the last year and this week announced plans to open 100 more facilities nationwide by the end of the month.

The company operates at least nine last-mile distribution centers on Long Island and has plans to open more facilities. That includes a planned 300,000-square-foot distribution center in Melville, which would be its largest on Long Island.

The company opened a facility in Carle Place and wants to open another in Westhampton as well as JFK airport.

[Newsday] — Dennis Lynch

