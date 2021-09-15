Hotelier Jason Pomeranc is opening a new hotel in the fall titled CIVILIAN.

Located at 305 West 48th Street, the hotel will include 203 rooms, a restaurant, secret garden, guest lounge, library and rooftop bar. The building is designed by architect David Rockwell and created in partnership with Joy Construction, Madd Equities and Atlas Hospitality.

The hotel will also feature a curated art program, of which a portion of the daily fees will be donated to the American Theatre Wing.

The hotel’s theme is set to reflect its Theater District neighbors with marquee-inspired lighting, dramatic curtains in addition to both stage and backstage elements.

Pomeranc is known for being the cofounder of SIXTY Collective, which has launched luxury hotels in Beverly Hills, SoHo and the Lower East Side.

The launch comes at a time of turmoil for the hotel industry after the pandemic last year halted travel and tourism. Though reservations have been picking up, 100 hotels remained closed in the city as of July.

The occupancy rate in June was 63 percent for open hotels, but just 50 percent when accounting for those that had closed. In the summers before the pandemic, it was closer to 90 percent.

With decimated staff and visitor counts, CBRE predicted in a study published in April that New York City’s hotel industry won’t recover to 2019 occupancy levels until 2025.