Open Menu

Jason Pomeranc to launch new Theater District hotel

The 203-room CIVILIAN will be at 305 West 48th Street

New York /
Sep.September 15, 2021 12:56 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Jason Pomeranc and 305 West 48th Street (CIVILIAN, Google Maps, Kelleecaitlin/Wikimedia)

Jason Pomeranc and 305 West 48th Street (CIVILIAN, Google Maps, Kelleecaitlin/Wikimedia)

Hotelier Jason Pomeranc is opening a new hotel in the fall titled CIVILIAN.

Located at 305 West 48th Street, the hotel will include 203 rooms, a restaurant, secret garden, guest lounge, library and rooftop bar. The building is designed by architect David Rockwell and created in partnership with Joy Construction, Madd Equities and Atlas Hospitality.

The hotel will also feature a curated art program, of which a portion of the daily fees will be donated to the American Theatre Wing.

The hotel’s theme is set to reflect its Theater District neighbors with marquee-inspired lighting, dramatic curtains in addition to both stage and backstage elements.

Pomeranc is known for being the cofounder of SIXTY Collective, which has launched luxury hotels in Beverly Hills, SoHo and the Lower East Side.

The launch comes at a time of turmoil for the hotel industry after the pandemic last year halted travel and tourism. Though reservations have been picking up, 100 hotels remained closed in the city as of July.

The occupancy rate in June was 63 percent for open hotels, but just 50 percent when accounting for those that had closed. In the summers before the pandemic, it was closer to 90 percent.

With decimated staff and visitor counts, CBRE predicted in a study published in April that New York City’s hotel industry won’t recover to 2019 occupancy levels until 2025.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateHotel MarketManhattan

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Renaissance Westchester Hotel entrance (Marriott)
    Renaissance Westchester Hotel to shutter West Harrison property
    Renaissance Westchester Hotel to shutter West Harrison property
    A rendering of  555 Broadway and Reza Merchant (ODA Architecture, reSITE)
    Co-living startup The Collective set to lose flagship development project
    Co-living startup The Collective set to lose flagship development project
    Measurabl CEO Matt Ellis
    Real estate sustainability platform Measurabl raises $50M in Series C round
    Real estate sustainability platform Measurabl raises $50M in Series C round
    (Getty Images)
    SoCal’s “Space Beach” is ready for liftoff
    SoCal’s “Space Beach” is ready for liftoff
    Outdoor dining in Times Square at Tony's Di Napoli (Getty)
    Sidewalk space a hot commodity as city mulls permanent outdoor dining
    Sidewalk space a hot commodity as city mulls permanent outdoor dining
    1 Boerum Place in Brooklyn and Avery Hall founding partner Avi Fisher (Avery Hall)
    One Boerum Place lands $177M recapitalization
    One Boerum Place lands $177M recapitalization
    Amazon CEO Andy Jassy with Executive Chair Jeffrey Bezos
    Amazon to open 100 more US facilities in September
    Amazon to open 100 more US facilities in September
    The hotel on Rockaway Beach sold for $25 million (Google Maps)
    Pandemic pricing arrives to middle of i-sales market
    Pandemic pricing arrives to middle of i-sales market
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.