Halloween Adventure to vacate East Village home as retail condo hits market

25K sf property at 808 Broadway and 104-110 Fourth Avenue asks $15.95M

New York /
Sep.September 17, 2021 01:15 PM
By Sasha Jones
The Broadway location of Halloween Adventure (Facebook via New York Costumes / Halloween Adventure)



After a staving off closure for one more year, this season will be Halloween Adventure’s last at its longtime East Village location.

The retail condo at 808 Broadway and 104-110 Fourth Avenue is for sale asking $15.95 million, sources tell The Real Deal. Halloween Adventure has been operating from the building since 1996, but the store will close up shop after the sale.

An LLC tied to Queens-based manufacturer Rubie’s Costume Company purchased the retail condo occupied by the iconic costume shop in 2017 for $25 million. The 70 year-old company emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy with a new ownership structure in October.

Hit hard by the pandemic, tenant Halloween Adventure announced in January that it would be closing permanently, unless it could raise enough funds to make up for lost revenue during the pandemic. It managed to open this season, Time Out reported, after raising money from the local community by selling gift cards.

Whether Halloween Adventure will seek out another location is not clear. The costume shop did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The store began as a pop-up in 1981 and occupied various storefronts around the East Village over the next 15 years before settling at its present location.

The condo at 808 Broadway spans 25,000 square feet, of which 18,000 square feet is legal retail selling space — 10,000 square feet on the ground floor plus an 8,000-square-foot lower level. The property also includes a 7,000-square-foot sub-basement space.

The mid-block property, on Broadway between 11th and 12th Streets, sits on the border of Greenwich Village and the East Village. It was constructed in 1887 with Gothic Revival detail by James Renwick Jr..

“As we turn the corner on Covid, more businesses will be placing bets on real estate,” Compass’ Adelaide Polsinelli, who has the listing, said in a statement. “What better time to buy, than at the bottom of a ten-year cycle?”

Read more




    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateRetailRetail Real Estate

