Open Menu

Size, security, transparency: Great Neck apartment project delayed following local pushback

75-unit complex in Thomaston would “radically” change character of block, one resident contends

Tri-State /
Sep.September 17, 2021 12:55 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Size, security, transparency: Great Neck apartment project delayed following local pushback

124 South Middle Neck Road in Great Neck, Long Island and Hornig Capital Partners Managing Partner Daren Hornig (Google Maps, Hornig Capital)

An apartment development project in Great Neck is facing pushback from some local residents over its size, along with vague concerns over security that hints at something else.

The 75-unit, five-story building would rise in the village of Thomaston, at 124 South Middle Neck Road, according to Newsday. The existing 95-year-old brick building houses a car dealership. The project has been paused, according to the report.

In addition to opposing the project’s size and density, some opponents also implied the development could bring danger to the small Great Neck village.

“A lot of people on this block have families and kids. It’s nice, quiet and safe,” one resident told Newsday. “The whole character of the block would be radically changed.” It wasn’t clear how the neighborhood would change with the new complex, or why the resident thought the construction would have a negative impact on the community.

Hornig Capital Partners appears to be behind the redevelopment.

The 1-acre site was purchased by 124 Middle Neck Realty LLC in 2017. In July, the LLC submitted an incentive use permit application for the property. A representative for the applicant confirmed Hornig was the developer, according to Newsday, though the project isn’t listed on the company’s website.

Read more

Residents have also complained that the project has moved through approvals behind the scenes without enough transparency. In July, village officials unanimously approved a local law to permit incentive zoning for the project; only one person from the public attended.

A public hearing on the incentive use permit was held last month, which attracted so many people that it had to be adjourned for exceeding the 50-person room capacity limit. The rescheduled meeting for Sept. 14 was postponed.

[Newsday] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Developmentlong islandMultifamily Marketnassau county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Real Capital Analytics data showed that New York’s multifamily market had a very slow July. (Credit: iStock)
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    Numbers were down across the board (Credit: iStock)
    New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011
    New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011
    (Getty)
    Homeowners declare final victory in fight over Amagansett “Truck Beach”
    Homeowners declare final victory in fight over Amagansett “Truck Beach”
    Ardie Tavangarian (Photo by Kevin Scanlon)
    LA’s gentleman builder on developing for the ultra-wealthy
    LA’s gentleman builder on developing for the ultra-wealthy
    495 Hoffman Lane in Hauppauge and Beechwood Organization CEO Michael Dubb (Google Maps, Belmont Child Care)
    Luxury senior living could replace shuttered Hauppauge school
    Luxury senior living could replace shuttered Hauppauge school
    66 University Place (Google Maps)
    Grove Press building to be pulverized by luxury condo development
    Grove Press building to be pulverized by luxury condo development
    HUBBNYC president John McCarthy and 56 West 125th Street (J Frankl Architects)
    HUBBNYC pays $105M for Harlem apartment building
    HUBBNYC pays $105M for Harlem apartment building
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.