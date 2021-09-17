An apartment development project in Great Neck is facing pushback from some local residents over its size, along with vague concerns over security that hints at something else.

The 75-unit, five-story building would rise in the village of Thomaston, at 124 South Middle Neck Road, according to Newsday. The existing 95-year-old brick building houses a car dealership. The project has been paused, according to the report.

In addition to opposing the project’s size and density, some opponents also implied the development could bring danger to the small Great Neck village.

“A lot of people on this block have families and kids. It’s nice, quiet and safe,” one resident told Newsday. “The whole character of the block would be radically changed.” It wasn’t clear how the neighborhood would change with the new complex, or why the resident thought the construction would have a negative impact on the community.

Hornig Capital Partners appears to be behind the redevelopment.

The 1-acre site was purchased by 124 Middle Neck Realty LLC in 2017. In July, the LLC submitted an incentive use permit application for the property. A representative for the applicant confirmed Hornig was the developer, according to Newsday, though the project isn’t listed on the company’s website.

Residents have also complained that the project has moved through approvals behind the scenes without enough transparency. In July, village officials unanimously approved a local law to permit incentive zoning for the project; only one person from the public attended.

A public hearing on the incentive use permit was held last month, which attracted so many people that it had to be adjourned for exceeding the 50-person room capacity limit. The rescheduled meeting for Sept. 14 was postponed.

