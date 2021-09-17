Open Menu

Turnbridge, Dune land $381M loan for Hunts Point site

Financing from KKR will retire $62M in debt from JPMorgan Chase

New York /
Sep.September 17, 2021 08:00 AM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Turnbridge Equities founder Andrew Joblon, KKR co-founder Henry Kravis and the distribution center (Getty, Turnbridge)

Turnbridge Equities founder Andrew Joblon, KKR co-founder Henry Kravis and the distribution center (Getty, Turnbridge)

A massive last-mile distribution center may have reached the last mile of its financial needs.

A joint venture controlled by Turnbridge Equities and Dune Real Estate Partners has secured $381 million in new financing from KKR, property records show.

Most of the funds will be used to construct the distribution center in Hunts Point, Bronx. It will be about 1 million square feet.

The two-story facility is slated for nearly 630,000 square feet of land next to the East River below East 149th Street, near the Bruckner Expressway. The loans from KKR provide $224.5 million for construction and $94.7 million in new senior debt, and will retire $61.8 million in outstanding principal originated by JPMorgan Chase.

Turnbridge, led by Andrew Joblon, has been busy scooping up industrial property including a 129,000-square-foot warehouse last year in Queens for $39.5 million, and a 1-million-square-foot industrial site in New Jersey for $61 million.

Turnbridge began assembling the Bronx site in 2018, spending a total of $174 million for the purchase of five parcels, property records show. In May, it filed an application to construct a 986,000-square-foot warehouse at 950 East 149th Street.

KKR and Turnbridge declined to comment on the project’s financing, which was arranged by JLL Capital Markets. JLL’s team included Christopher Peck, Peter Rotchford and Madison Warwick. Andrew Scandalios and Tyler Peck arranged the equity partnership.

KKR, a publicly traded company, manages real assets as well as private equity investments. It devotes half its loan portfolio to multifamily properties, 33 percent to offices and just 3 percent to industrial buildings, according to its website.

But the market for last-mile delivery centers has been hot for several years and scorching since the pandemic hit. Consumer behavior has steadily trended toward delivery and away from in-person shopping, a trend supercharged by Covid and a race for ever-faster delivery.

The driving force behind it, of course, is Amazon, which seeks to open 100 industrial facilities in the U.S. this month and hire 125,000 warehouse workers ahead of the holiday season.

One of the retail giant’s many recent such plans is for a 64,000-square-foot facility at 49 Wireless Avenue in Hauppauge’s Long Island Innovation Park that could accommodate 186 delivery vans.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BronxIndustrial Real EstateReal Estate Finance

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    With a cooling trade war, stocks perform well, including real estate. (Credit: iStock)
    Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
    Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
    416 West 25th Street and Maverick Real Estate Partners principal David Aviram (Credit: Google Maps and LinkedIn)
    Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
    Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
    The office space (JLL)
    Amazon plans last-mile distribution center in Hauppauge
    Amazon plans last-mile distribution center in Hauppauge
    Vanbarton Group’s Gary M. Tischler and Richard Coles with Marble Collegiate Church at 1 West 29th Street (Getty)
    Vanbarton Group, church sued by foreign investors in fallout from HFZ debacle
    Vanbarton Group, church sued by foreign investors in fallout from HFZ debacle
    (Getty Images)
    SoCal’s “Space Beach” is ready for liftoff
    SoCal’s “Space Beach” is ready for liftoff
    Amazon CEO Andy Jassy with Executive Chair Jeffrey Bezos
    Amazon to open 100 more US facilities in September
    Amazon to open 100 more US facilities in September
    The Witkoff Group Chairman and CEO Steven Witkoff and the Downtown Brooklyn location of his potential project (Witkoff, Google Maps)
    Multifamily projects dominate biggest NYC filings again in August
    Multifamily projects dominate biggest NYC filings again in August
    LB Asset Mgmt CEO HyungSuk (Hans) Kim and AIG Global Real Estate CEO Douglas Tymins (AIG, LinkedIn)
    LB Asset Management, AIG target Southeastern industrial properties
    LB Asset Management, AIG target Southeastern industrial properties
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.