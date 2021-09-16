Open Menu

Upstate homebuilder gets prison for failing to deliver

Saratoga County businessman defrauded homebuyers, lenders out of $1 million

Tri-State /
Sep.September 17, 2021 11:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Saratoga County construction company owner defrauded homebuyers and lenders out of $1 million, spending money on himself or other jobs rather than the homes he promised to build. (iStock)

A Saratoga County construction company owner defrauded homebuyers and lenders out of $1 million, spending money on himself or other jobs rather than the homes he promised to build. (iStock)

An upstate construction company owner failed to put a roof over the head of clients. Now he will be stuck staring at the ceiling of a prison cell.

Shawn VanVeghten, 39, of Saratoga Springs was sentenced to 2 ⅓ to 7 years in prison on Wednesday for a $1 million scam to defraud homebuyers and lenders. He also signed judgments putting him on the hook for the $1 million and immediately paid $100,000 in partial restitution, according to the Times Union.

VanVeghten was accused of taking money from customers and either spending it on himself or on other construction jobs rather than build the homes he promised them. Attorney General Letitia James said VanVeghten laundered money through VanVeghten Construction and Union Modular Homes.

Read more

The construction company owner’s bank accounts were audited by state police, who uncovered transactions pointing to “a Ponzi-like scheme.” His actions resulted in construction delays and some projects going unfinished after he failed to pay suppliers and subcontractors.

Among the findings was that VanVeghten misused $200,000 of a special needs trust for a family member. He allegedly spent about $400,000 for personal use, buying and fixing up a Schenectady County property, buying office space in Wilton, New York, paying his own home mortgage and shopping for food and clothing.

VanVeghten was arrested in September 2020. Three months later he pleaded guilty to felony charges of money laundering and scheming to defraud, which could have brought him nine years in prison. He admitted to carrying out his fraudulent activities from 2016 to 2020.

“New Yorkers spend their lives saving for their dream home, so those who steal only to leave our state’s residents struggling to keep a roof over their heads will see the full force of our office come down on them,” James said in a statement.

According to the Better Business Bureau, VanVeghten Construction and Union Modular Homes both appear to be out of business.

[Times-Union] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    ConstructioncrimeHome BuildingReal Estate CrimeResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Wells Fargo hit with $400M suit for breach of contract linked to robo-signing scandal
    Wells Fargo hit with $400M suit for breach of contract linked to robo-signing scandal
    Wells Fargo hit with $400M suit for breach of contract linked to robo-signing scandal
    The slowing of the housing market has squeezed the profit margins of house-flipping investors. (iStock)
    Profit margins on fixer-uppers fall to 10-year low
    Profit margins on fixer-uppers fall to 10-year low
    Quick turnaround times have luxury buyers considering modular as an alternative to traditional construction for grandiose homes. (iStock)
    Modular construction works for luxury homes, too
    Modular construction works for luxury homes, too
    Ribbon co-founders Shaival Shah and Wei Gan (Ribbon, iStock)
    Homebuying startup Ribbon to take on Midwest, West Coast markets
    Homebuying startup Ribbon to take on Midwest, West Coast markets
    1223 East New York Avenue with Carlyle Group's Jason Hart (Google Maps, Carlyle Group)
    Carlyle Group scores $32M construction loan for Crown Heights storage facility
    Carlyle Group scores $32M construction loan for Crown Heights storage facility
    (Compass)
    Waterfront home in Water Mill asks $19.5M
    Waterfront home in Water Mill asks $19.5M
    Loy Carlos leaves Corcoran for Serhant luxury unit
    Loy Carlos leaves Corcoran for Serhant luxury unit
    Loy Carlos leaves Corcoran for Serhant luxury unit
    Deconstruct Podcast
    Now streaming: the debut episode of Deconstruct, TRD’s new podcast
    Now streaming: the debut episode of Deconstruct, TRD’s new podcast
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.