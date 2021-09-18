Open Menu

London fire officials say over 1K buildings unsafe in a fire

Large majority have defects related to cladding, which contributed to deadly Grenfell Tower blaze

National Weekend Edition /
Sep.September 18, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
London fire officials say over 1K buildings unsafe in a fire

Grenfell Tower (Wikipedia)

London fire officials say more than a thousand buildings in the British capital are now unsafe in the event of a fire, with a large majority of those suffering from the same problem that contributed to the deadly Grenfell Tower blaze.

London Fire Brigade, the city’s fire and rescue service, recently added 39 buildings to its list of structures with fire safety defects, bringing the total to just over 1,000 structures, according to Property Week.

Fire Brigade Commissioner Andy Roe called it an “unacceptable milestone” to pass the 1,000 mark. “There is a far higher number of high-risk buildings in London than anywhere else in the country, and it’s clear that there has not yet been a complete culture change when it comes to fire safety in residential buildings,” Roe said, according to the report.

More than 700 of those buildings had defects related to cladding, and the majority of those are over 59 feet tall. Highly flammable exterior cladding greatly contributed to the fire that destroyed the 23-story Grenfell Tower in West London in 2017, killing 72 people. That cladding was manufactured by U.S.-based company Arconic.

Later that year, inspectors found 433 buildings in the city had similar cladding, but only about 100 had been repaired by mid-2019.

London and the British government vowed to replace cladding on 150 public housing complexes, and committed around $250 million to help landlords replace cladding on their buildings.

[PW] — Dennis Lynch




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    LondonUnited Kingdom

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Pete Townshend and the London mansion (Getty, Pereds)
    Meet the old boss: Pete Townshend sells historic London mansion
    Meet the old boss: Pete Townshend sells historic London mansion
    Blackstone, HPP look to expand studio empire to the UK
    Blackstone, HPP look to expand studio empire to the UK
    Blackstone, HPP look to expand studio empire to the UK
    London luxury homes sell at feverish pace
    London luxury homes sell at feverish pace
    London luxury homes sell at feverish pace
    60 Sloane Avenue in London (Metrus)
    Cardinal, broker indicted in real estate deal that cost Vatican millions
    Cardinal, broker indicted in real estate deal that cost Vatican millions
    (Hunter French, Getty)
    This house sale is no shell game
    This house sale is no shell game
    The Newhouse Estate (Strutt & Parker)
    Ye olde 900-acre English estate politely asks $25M
    Ye olde 900-acre English estate politely asks $25M
    The median accumulation of wealth through homeownership for a Black family over the last 10 years is zero. (iStock)
    UK’s Black families gain zero wealth through property ownership
    UK’s Black families gain zero wealth through property ownership
    Property buyers from the Middle East made up 16 percent of all sales to international investors (Getty)
    Middle East investors returning to UK property market
    Middle East investors returning to UK property market
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.