Developer Bill Hutchinson has sold a Miami mansion and has listed two other properties as he faces sexual assault charges.

Hutchinson sold the Miami property for $10 million, according to the New York Post. The 2009-built home first hit the market last fall asking $8.2 million.

He purchased the home in 2016 for $5.6 million. The mansion totals 12,000 square feet with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It was featured on the reality TV show “Marrying Millions,” which followed Hutchinson’s relationship with his fiancée, 23-year-old Brianna Ramirez.

The 63-year-old founder of Dunhill Properties also wants to sell two properties in California, one in Laguna Beach and the other in Carmel.

Orange County, California, prosecutors charged Hutchinson in July with rape and sexual assault of two teenagers. Prosecutors allege some of the abuse occurred at the Laguna Beach home. Hutchinson pleaded not guilty one felony count of rape and five misdemeanor charges of sexual battery.

Last month, a now-17-year-old girl sued Hutchinson in a Texas civil court, charging he sexually assaulted her at the Laguna Beach home.

That property was listed in August, asking $6.9 million. The Carmel property hit the market in July asking $9.5 million.

Hutchinson also sold his home in Dallas for $3.3 million last August.

[NYP] — Dennis Lynch