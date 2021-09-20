Avison Young acquires Singer & Bassuk Organization

Avison Young has acquired the Singer & Bassuk Organization to expand its debt and equity finance services platform.

CEO and chairman Andrew Singer and his son Scott, who serves as president of the boutique debt brokerage firm, will join Avison Young as principals in New York and co-lead its tri-state debt and equity finance group, according to Avison Young. Three other members of the Singer & Bassuk team —

Kathleen McSharry, Jeffrey Moroch and Alan Schwartz — are also set to join the Avison Young office in New York. The acquisition was first reported by the Commercial Observer.

Since the 1960s, the boutique firm has been known for representing multi-generational real estate companies and family offices in New York City. Over the years, members of the firm collectively won six awards in the Real Estate Board of New York’s “Most Ingenious Deal of the Year” contest.

As the co-leads of the tri-state debt and equity group, the Singers will work closely with John Kevill, Avison Young’s U.S. capital markets president, and James Nelson, who leads Avison Young’s tri-state investment sales team.