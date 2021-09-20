Open Menu

Blackstone, Apollo, KKR take market hit on Evergrande tumult

Firms suffer as Chinese developer inches toward potential default

National /
Sep.September 20, 2021 06:59 PM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Blackstone Group's Stephen Schwarzman, KKR's Henry Kravis and Apollo's Leon Black (Getty, Facebook, iStock)

Blackstone Group’s Stephen Schwarzman, KKR’s Henry Kravis and Apollo’s Leon Black (Getty, Facebook, iStock)

Global investment firms with real estate holdings took a beating in markets on Monday as China Evergrande inched closer to missing interest payments on its debt. While global markets slumped, U.S. real estate stocks held their ground.

Blackstone Group, the world’s largest landlord, dropped about 7 percent, as did Apollo Global Management and eXp World Holdings. KKR fell 6 percent while the Carlyle Group slid almost 8 percent. The Real Estate Select Sector Index, which matches the stock price performance of publicly traded real estate companies in the S&P 500, fell about 0.6 percent as the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day 1.7 percent lower.

Some $4.7 billion of Evergrande bonds due in 2025 traded below 25 cents on the dollar, a decline from 80 cents as recently as May, the Financial Times reported.

More than a decade after the implosion of the U.S. market for residential mortgages, China faces a test of how it will deal with its own overleveraged real estate companies.

Oceanwide Holdings, China Vanke and Greenland have each crossed at least one of the “three red lines” set by Chinese regulators, who focused on varying measurements of leverage. Blackstone abandoned plans to purchase Chinese development firm Soho China earlier this month.

Yet investors have flocked to bonds sold by Chinese companies in international markets. A round of interest payments to Evergrande bondholders is set for Thursday.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Blackstone GroupchinaReal Estate Finance

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    With a cooling trade war, stocks perform well, including real estate. (Credit: iStock)
    Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
    Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
    416 West 25th Street and Maverick Real Estate Partners principal David Aviram (Credit: Google Maps and LinkedIn)
    Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
    Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
    Chinese developers in US struggle as Evergrande mess threatens business back home
    Chinese developers in US struggle as Evergrande mess threatens business back home
    Chinese developers in US struggle as Evergrande mess threatens business back home
    Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Getty)
    Investors sell off Chinese real estate stocks
    Investors sell off Chinese real estate stocks
    Turnbridge Equities founder Andrew Joblon, KKR co-founder Henry Kravis and the distribution center (Getty, Turnbridge)
    Turnbridge, Dune land $381M loan for Hunts Point site
    Turnbridge, Dune land $381M loan for Hunts Point site
    Vanbarton Group’s Gary M. Tischler and Richard Coles with Marble Collegiate Church at 1 West 29th Street (Getty)
    Vanbarton Group, church sued by foreign investors in fallout from HFZ debacle
    Vanbarton Group, church sued by foreign investors in fallout from HFZ debacle
    Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman and Soho China CEO Zhang Xin (Getty)
    Blackstone bails on $3B acquisition of Soho China
    Blackstone bails on $3B acquisition of Soho China
    Whitney Duan and 432 Park Ave (432 Park)
    Condo linked to China’s missing magnate sells at 432 Park Avenue
    Condo linked to China’s missing magnate sells at 432 Park Avenue
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.