The most expensive contract signed in Brooklyn last week was also the priciest in Brooklyn Heights this year as measured by price per square foot.

A 2,904-square-foot penthouse at Brooklyn Bridge Park’s Quay Tower, went into contract the week of Sept. 13-19 asking $7.5 million, according to a weekly report from Compass.

At $2,583-per-square foot, that’s the highest square-foot price that’s gone under contract in the neighborhood so far this year, according to Garrett Derderian, director of market intelligence at Serhant. By comparison, the week’s average price per square foot among luxury deals was $1,547.

The condo has four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, a high-speed elevator and UV-insulated floor-to-ceiling windows. Serhant New Development had the listing.

The condo is one of 15 luxury homes that went into contract last week, up from 14 the prior week. Combined, the asking prices of those 10 condominiums and five townhouses totaled $47 million, up from $41 million the previous week. The median asking price was $2.5 million.

The next most expensive contract was for a 2,890-square-foot condo in Brooklyn Heights that was asking $4.5 million, or $1,558 per square foot. The home at 90 Furman Street, also in Brooklyn Bridge Park, has three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and a private 620-square-foot outdoor terrace.

The homes sat on the market for 216 days compared to the previous week’s 147. On average, homes didn’t receive a discount.