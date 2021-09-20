Open Menu

City Council silent as landlords call for J-51 renewal

Tax break for residential renovations, which expired last year, has limited timeframe for reinstatement

New York /
Sep.September 20, 2021 08:00 AM
By Kathryn Brenzel
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
City Council has not made any moves to renew J-51 (Getty)

City Council has not made any moves to renew J-51 (Getty)

Add another item to the list of things landlords are worried about.

Property owners are calling on the City Council to renew a tax break that expired more than a year ago. Time is of the essence: In June, the state legislature granted the city the authority to renew J-51, a tax abatement and exemption program for residential renovations or conversion work, until January 2022. The renewal would cover work completed before June 30, 2022.

But the City Council has not made any moves to revive the program. A representative for Speaker Corey Johnson’s office declined to comment.

If the City Council does not renew the tax break before the end of this year, property owners will not only need the state legislature to act once again, but they will have to contend with a new City Council and mayor.

Jay Martin, executive director of the Community Housing Improvement Program, framed the issue as an opportunity to help landlords replace boilers damaged during Hurricane Ida and to potentially make their properties more resilient.

“The City Council talks a big game when it comes to environmentalism. Well, it is time for them to put their money where their mouths are,” Martin said in a statement. “This modest tax break will help maintain and modernize hundreds of thousands of homes. It’s a disgrace that the Council has dragged its feet on reauthorizing it.”

Use of J-51 has declined over the years, in part because property owners take issue with the way the city calculates the abatement portion. Eligible properties typically get a 34-year exemption (certain types of work get a 14-year break) from any increase in taxes resulting from renovations, and then an abatement of up 8.3 percent or 12.5 percent on existing taxes. The latter is based on what the city determines to be the “reasonable cost” of the work, which is based on a cost schedule that property owners argue sorely needs updating.

The tax break has also been the subject of multiple lawsuits, alleging that landlords have wrongfully deregulated apartments while receiving the benefit. The Department of Housing Preservation and Development has indicated a desire to reform the program, but has not made any moves to do so.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    j-51

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and New York State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky. (Getty, Facebook via Stavinsky)
    State renews J-51, putting tax break’s fate in city’s hands
    State renews J-51, putting tax break’s fate in city’s hands
    Sen. Toby Stavisky, Housing Preservation and Development Commissioner Louise Carroll and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, (NY Senate, HPD, Getty)
    State pushes to revive tax break for property owners
    State pushes to revive tax break for property owners
    185 East 85th Street (Google Maps)
    Rent overcharge case targets “The Jeffersons” tower
    Rent overcharge case targets “The Jeffersons” tower
    Lenox Terrace at 470 Lenox Avenue and Olnick Organization president Seth Schochet (Olnick; Google Maps)
    Olnick reaches $1.2M settlement with Lenox Terrace tenants in rent overcharge case
    Olnick reaches $1.2M settlement with Lenox Terrace tenants in rent overcharge case
    Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Lynn Kotler (inset) and 230 West 147th Street (Credit: NY Courts; Google Maps)
    Landlords notch win as judge denies tenants in overcharge case
    Landlords notch win as judge denies tenants in overcharge case
    Judge Janet DiFiore and Judge Rowan Wilson (Credit: iStock, New York State Courts)
    High court decision has tenants stewing, landlords oohing
    High court decision has tenants stewing, landlords oohing
    The Court of Appeals ruled today that a portion of New York’s rent law violates due process. (Credit: iStock; UpstateNYer via Wikipedia Commons)
    State’s highest court strikes down portion of rent law
    State’s highest court strikes down portion of rent law
    250 Fort Washington Ave and 310 Convent Avenue with Housing Rights Initiative’s Aaron Carr (Credit: iStock, Facebook, Google Maps)
    Two more rent-overcharge lawsuits get class-action status
    Two more rent-overcharge lawsuits get class-action status
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.