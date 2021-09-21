Hoboken could soon see one of its biggest townhouse sales in recent memory after 614 Hudson Street hit the market asking $7 million.

Matt and Diana Thomas, who work as a day trader and recruiter respectively, listed their home with Brown Harris Stevens. The home was built in 1897 and had a gut renovation in 2017, one year after the pair purchased the property for $2.9 million, the New York Post reported.

The home includes four floors, in addition to a cellar and rooftop access. Six bedrooms and seven bathrooms fill up the townhouse, which features its original brick facade and Argentinian double entrance doors. The home’s 11 rooms include a study, an office, a library, a media room and a playroom.

Other features of the property include an elevator, a two-car private garage and a carriage house with its own standalone loft apartment and separate entry from Court Street. There is also an installed Control4 smart home system with six exterior cameras, automated shades, lighting controls and a video entry with an intercom.

The listing comes as the largest townhouse sale in Hoboken’s history isn’t far in the rearview mirror. In May, Volkswagen executive Johan Van de Nysschen sold his 6,000-square-foot home at 113 Grand Street for $5.25 million. Van de Nysschen achieved his record only a month after listing the property.

The sale came after an 1854 limestone at 504 Hudson Street sold for $6.5 million in 2016. However, that property was denied record-holder status as its carriage house qualified it as a two-family home. That technicality likely means despite its hefty price tag, the Hudson Street home wouldn’t officially qualify for the top spot either.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner