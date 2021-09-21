Open Menu

Adam Popper joins Thor Equities as VP of acquisitions

Popper was previously an executive with Columbia Property Trust

National /
Sep.September 21, 2021 12:15 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Adam Popper via LinkedIn)

(Adam Popper via LinkedIn)

Adam Popper is back in an executive role with a major commercial real estate company.

The former Columbia Property Trust executive has a new role with Joe Sitt’s Thor Equities as its vice president of acquisitions. Popper started in the role on Monday, according to the Commercial Observer.

Popper’s charge is to expand the developer’s presence in both industrial and life science properties, two booming sectors. He most recently founded 20 Bridges Realty Partners, where he was a managing principal for almost four years.

Prior to that, Popper was in charge of investments and asset management in the eastern U.S. for Columbia Property Trust, which he joined in February 2016. During the fourth-quarter earnings call two years later, it was revealed Popper was gone, though the reason for his departure was unclear.

Before Columbia, Popper was the managing principal at Westbrook Partners and the director of U.S. office acquisitions at Vornado Realty Trust. Popper also had previous stints at Beacon Capital Partners and Tishman Speyer.

Thor counts 227 properties among its investments, according to its website portfolio. The Real Deal reported in April the company paid $30 million for a 200,000-square-foot warehouse near the Port of Los Angeles marking its entry into the Southern California industrial market.

Read more

Thor chairman Joe Sitt said at the time the company anticipated “profound growth in the resilient industrial sector.”

Earlier in the year, Thor dumped a logistics portfolio in the United Kingdom for about $415 million, which was about $85 million more than what the company paid fewer than two years earlier. The portfolio included seven warehouses.

Shortly afterwards, Thor scored $76 million in construction financing and a $155 million joint venture equity recapitalization for a warehouse property on Richards Street in Red Hook, Brooklyn. The warehouse is already 100 pre-leased to Amazon, which signed a 20-year deal with Thor for 311,796 square feet in space.

[CO] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    columbia property trustCommercial Real EstateIndustrial Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Bronx Section 8 housing, West Village dorm top mid-market sales
    Bronx Section 8 housing, West Village dorm top mid-market sales
    Bronx Section 8 housing, West Village dorm top mid-market sales
    Gravity CEO Moshe Cohen and Related CEO Jeff Blau (Getty, Gravity)
    Related partners with electric vehicle startup to bring charging stations to NYC
    Related partners with electric vehicle startup to bring charging stations to NYC
    A rendering of St. John's Terminal with Google CEO Sundar Pichai (COOKFOX Architects, Getty)
    Google shatters pandemic record in $2.1B office purchase
    Google shatters pandemic record in $2.1B office purchase
    Two years after its IPO fail, WeWork will go public
    Two years after its IPO fail, WeWork will go public
    Two years after its IPO fail, WeWork will go public
    Marcus & Millichap says it was the target of a cyber attack
    Marcus & Millichap says it was the target of a cyber attack
    Marcus & Millichap says it was the target of a cyber attack
    2307 Beverley Road in Flatbush, Brooklyn (Getty)
    Sears closing up shop in New York City
    Sears closing up shop in New York City
    All Storage CEO Jay Schuminsky and CBRE CEO Bob Sulentic (All Storage, CBRE)
    All Storage courts $1B-plus sale with CBRE
    All Storage courts $1B-plus sale with CBRE
    Getting orders to doorsteps in as little as 15 minutes requires companies to lease lots of space close to customers in targeted markets. (iStock)
    Rapid-delivery startups gobble up space in NYC
    Rapid-delivery startups gobble up space in NYC
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.