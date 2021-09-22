Open Menu

City Planning gives Gowanus rezoning the go-ahead

Controversial proposal now heads to City Council for a vote

New York /
Sep.September 22, 2021 10:45 AM
By Kathryn Brenzel
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A sketch of the proposed view from North 3rd Street and the current view (New York City Planning, Google Maps)

A sketch of the proposed view from North 3rd Street and the current view (New York City Planning, Google Maps)

The Gowanus rezoning is one step closer to a final vote.

The City Planning Commission signed off on the proposal Wednesday, meaning that the controversial plan will now head to the City Council.

The 82-block rezoning would pave the way for a little more than 8,500 new apartments, 3,000 of which would be set aside for low- and moderate-income New Yorkers. While the proposal has support among elected officials, a key obstacle of the rezoning could remain: The de Blasio administration is still negotiating with the City Council over funding for upgrades to public housing complexes in the neighborhood.

Support from Council members Brad Lander and Steve Levin hinges on the commitment of at least $132 million for Gowanus Houses and Wyckoff Gardens. So far, City Hall has pitched only a fraction of that sum to cover the cost of certain repairs.

Last month, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams voiced support for the rezoning, provided the city pledges $274 million for repairs at the New York City Housing Authority complexes over the next five years. He also recommended that public housing residents be given the first opportunity to live in the new affordable apartments built under the rezoning.

Opponents of the proposal argue that it will lead to an influx of new luxury towers and that the neighborhood’s sewer system cannot handle the volume of new residents. Voice of Gowanus, one of the community groups that temporarily halted the rezoning’s progress during the pandemic with a lawsuit, has called for a more rigorous environmental impact study of the neighborhood plan.

As expected, the commission rejected Continuum Company’s plans for a residential tower at 960 Franklin Avenue. The developer filed a lawsuit this week seeking to prevent the vote from moving forward.

Wednesday’s meeting was run by Vice Chair Kenneth Knuckles, who is serving as acting chair of the City Planning Commission. Marisa Lago left her position as chair and director of the Department of City Planning last week after President Biden nominated her to serve as under secretary of commerce for international trade, a City Planning spokesperson confirmed Wednesday. Mayor Bill de Blasio has not yet named Lago’s successor.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    city planning commissionGowanus

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Two Trees CEO Jed Walentas and renderings of River Ring (Hey BK, River Ring)
    City starts clock on Two Trees’ massive River Ring project
    City starts clock on Two Trees’ massive River Ring project
    (Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal/Photos via City Council, iStock, Getty)
    Racial impact study sees Gowanus rezoning reducing segregation
    Racial impact study sees Gowanus rezoning reducing segregation
    Sylvia Deutsch was a driving force behind the revitalization of Times Square (Getty)
    Sylvia Deutsch, NYC’s first female land-use czar, dies at 96
    Sylvia Deutsch, NYC’s first female land-use czar, dies at 96
    Gowanus Inn & Yard at  645-651 Union Street, Brooklyn, Sonder CEO Francis Davidson and Red Pine Principal Michael Federman (Google Maps, Sonder, Federman Steifman)
    Sonder takes lease for 76-key Gowanus Inn
    Sonder takes lease for 76-key Gowanus Inn
    Avery Hall's Brian Ezra and 272 Fourth Avenue (Google Maps)
    Avery Hall seeks air rights for larger resi building under Gowanus Brooklyn rezoning
    Avery Hall seeks air rights for larger resi building under Gowanus Brooklyn rezoning
    City Planning Commissioner Chair Marisa Lago (Getty, Dept. of City Planning)
    Gowanus rezoning gets green light
    Gowanus rezoning gets green light
    Judge Katherine Levine (Getty)
    Gowanus rezoning may move forward as soon as Monday
    Gowanus rezoning may move forward as soon as Monday
    Judge Katherine Levine and Mayor Bill de Blasio (Levine via Facebook; Getty)
    De Blasio admin at crossroads with Gowanus rezoning suit
    De Blasio admin at crossroads with Gowanus rezoning suit
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.