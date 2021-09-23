Open Menu

Blood Center rezoning on Upper East Side approved

Proposed 600,000-square-foot campus will get City Council consideration

New York /
Sep.September 23, 2021 11:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Longfellow Real Estate Partners CEO Adam Sichol with renderings of 310 East 67th Street (Friends UES, Rendering by DBOX, Longfellow)

Longfellow Real Estate Partners CEO Adam Sichol with renderings of 310 East 67th Street (Friends UES, Rendering by DBOX, Longfellow)

A controversial plan to expand the New York Blood Center in the Upper East Side has advanced through the City Planning Commission.

The commission voted 8-to-2 in favor of rezoning for the Center East project. The City Council will consider the proposal for the 600,000-square-foot life science hub, according to Real Estate Weekly.

The Blood Center, located at 310 East 67th Street, is aiming to build a state-of-the-art facility that will play a major part in the city’s life science innovation. The three-story headquarters would be replaced by a 334-foot building.

New facilities would serve as offices and labs for the Blood Center, as well as for other life science firms and medical partners.

“Our vision for a state-of-the-art life science facility will not only ensure the nonprofit Blood Center continues to provide safe, affordable blood services to the region’s hospitals, but enable the center to significantly expand its life-saving research on COVID-19 and blood-related diseases in collaboration with institutions and biotechnology partners all under the same roof,” said Rob Purvis, an executive vice president with the Blood Center.

The hub is being developed with Longfellow Real Estate Partners.

The project is facing some fierce pushback, including City Council member Ben Kallos and the community around the Blood Center.

A major point of contention has been the size of the building, which prompted the rezoning proposal through the ULURP process. The maximum height of buildings in the area is 75 feet high, meaning the proposed tower would more than quadruple that mark. The proposed height sparked complaints the building could cast shadows over a nearby school and park.

Another point of criticism focused on the perceived lack of transparency surrounding the facility’s potential work. The lab is expected to process microbes “indigenous or exotic, and they can cause serious or potentially lethal disease through respiratory transmission,” according to the CDC.

Read more

[REW] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateDevelopmentRezoningupper east side

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Surfside site’s stalking horse bidder signed contract, auction slated for February as claims could reach $1B
    Surfside site’s stalking horse bidder signed contract, auction slated for February as claims could reach $1B
    Surfside site’s stalking horse bidder signed contract, auction slated for February as claims could reach $1B
    Valley National CEO Ira Robbins and Bank Leumi USA CEO Avner Mendelson (Getty, Valley National, Bank Leumi)
    Valley National acquiring Bank Leumi USA for $1.1B
    Valley National acquiring Bank Leumi USA for $1.1B
    39 Clarkson Street (Google Maps)
    Hudson Square office building sold for $46M
    Hudson Square office building sold for $46M
    Fiserv CEO Frank Bisignano (Getty, Wikimedia)
    Fintech firm Fiserv expanding into NJ with new office
    Fintech firm Fiserv expanding into NJ with new office
    The office space at 99 Church Street (Google Maps)
    Berkeley College selling two downtown White Plains buildings
    Berkeley College selling two downtown White Plains buildings
    EverWest acquired a Maspeth warehouse from Wharton for $57M
    EverWest acquired a Maspeth warehouse from Wharton for $57M
    EverWest acquired a Maspeth warehouse from Wharton for $57M
    Google CEO Sundar Pichai (Getty/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Google says it won’t claim NYC tax breaks
    Google says it won’t claim NYC tax breaks
    Housing Court is back and order shall rule: Scheduled first appearances and capacity limits will accompany in-person hearings when they resume mid-October. (iStock)
    Housing court is back — with boundaries
    Housing court is back — with boundaries
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.