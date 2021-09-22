Open Menu

Fiserv planning to open Berkeley Heights office

Wisconsin-based Fortune 500 company has office in Jersey City

Tri-State /
Sep.September 23, 2021 08:30 AM
TRD Staff
Fiserv CEO Frank Bisignano (Getty, Wikimedia)

Fiserv CEO Frank Bisignano (Getty, Wikimedia)

An influx of high-paying tech jobs could be on the way to New Jersey, courtesy of Fortune 500 company Fiserv.

The fintech company, which is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is planning on opening an office in Berkeley Heights. The office is expected to bring 3,000 jobs to the state, according to ROI-NJ.

The office’s location, size and timeline for opening of the office wasn’t specified in the report, but the company applied for an Emerge award offered by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority. The potential award is set to be discussed during an EDA meeting on Wednesday.

This would not be Fiserv’s first foray into the Garden State. The company, which ranked at No. 205 in the latest Fortune 500 and has made the list five of the last six years, has several smaller offices in the state, including a satellite office in Jersey City.

News of Fiserv’s newest addition comes a week after the EDA announced global accelerator HAX was going to establish its headquarters in Newark, committing to the development of 100 hard-tech companies during the next five years.

The office could also be a boon for the New Jersey office market, which has faced the same struggles as other office markets across the country during the pandemic. In the second quarter, the vacancy rate in the state was 18.8 percent, a 15-year high.

That number included 9.1 million square feet of empty space available for subleasing, according to a quarterly market report from Avison Young. The office leasing volume in the quarter was 2.1 million square feet, a nearly 20 percent rise from a year ago, but almost 23 percent below 2019 levels.

Read more

[ROI-NJ] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateNew Jerseyoffice market

