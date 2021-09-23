Open Menu

On Long Island, family of 4 earning $156K qualifies for rental assistance

NY is expanding its Covid rent relief program to those earning more than area median income

Sep.September 23, 2021 09:11 AM
TRD Staff
The state is also funding the rent relief itself with about $125 million from the state budget. (iStock)

New York state is also contributing $125 million toward rent relief from the budget. (iStock)

New York state is expanding its coronavirus rent relief program to residents who make more than the area median income.

On Long Island, that means a single-person household is eligible for assistance even if their income is as much as $109,200 or 120% of area median income, according to Newsday. A family of four with a household income of $155,880 would also be eligible for assistance.

The change went into effect last week. The previous limit was 80 percent of area median income.

The state is also contributing $125 million toward rent relief from the budget. The news comes as New York’s rent debt may exceed the available relief.

Earlier rent relief dollars were mostly federal funds distributed by the state. That money was restricted to lower household income levels.

New York is also expanding eligibility for landlords. Starting in October, eligible landlords include those whose tenants refused to apply for assistance or whose tenants left without paying arrears.

[Newsday] — Dennis Lynch

