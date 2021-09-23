The year is 2011. You take the L train to Bedford Avenue for vintage shopping and vegan food. Perhaps you are perplexed by the numerous Polish delicatessens that still dot the streets, or the sprawling Hasidic enclaves a bit farther east. Who could guess that this place would become synonymous with the New York City hipster?

A decade later, Williamsburg’s “hipness” has become a trite association, but this Brooklyn neighborhood is still in its glory days — albeit for a different type of clientele. As a recent record-breaking $8.3 million condo sale demonstrates, it’s clear that while Williamsburg may not be the countercultural hub it once was, it is far from irrelevant.

Our Select Spaces team has chosen five Williamsburg apartments for sale that will make you want to bring out those thrifted jeans once again. See below for apartments your early 20s self could only dream of owning.

The beginner’s rooftop

$900K | 1 BR | 1 BA

A private balcony and rooftop cabana? The outdoor amenities of 46 North Henry Streetput your alleyway view apartment of yesteryear to shame. With exposed brick, an electric fireplace, a modern kitchen and a spa bathroom, this is the perfect spot to call your own. But when you’re ready to humble brag, you can entertain guests in the cabana and make use of its built-in grill and wet bar. With this Driggs Avenue pad, those days of multiple roommates are far behind you.

A true two bedroom with real views

$1.8M | 2 BR | 2.5 BA

If you are seeking a modern apartment with a touch of cool, look to 60 Broadway. This new construction spot is located in the envied Gretsch Condominium. With 13-foot ceilings and oversized windows, you get both an open floor plan and views of the Manhattan skyline. A turquoise chef’s kitchen with Wolf appliances, master bedroom with oversized closets and bathrooms with soaking tubs are just a few additional features. This is not your former flex apartment anymore.

A Williamsburg pad with legitimate amenities

$2.1M | 3 BR | 2 BA

If you are looking for breathtaking views, look no further than 1 Northside Piers. This new renovation condo (finished just this year) boasts views of the Williamsburg waterfront, as well as an open-air, modern layout with upscale appliances. And because this is more than just your first-job apartment, enjoy additional upscale building features like a gym, indoor pool and waterfront balcony.

Your first Brooklyn backyard

$3.2M | 6 BR | 6 BA

This two-family townhouse on 117 Ainslie Street is a far cry from your first Wburg apartment. The 3,142-square-foot home features exposed brick, soaring 10-foot-tall ceilings and a separate 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment on the third floor. Its other striking features, like warehouse-style windows, a concrete spiral staircase and private backyard provide a suburban oasis in the heart of the neighborhood.

Park Ave comes to Williamsburg

$6.8M | 6 BR | 6.5 BA

While royalty and Williamsburg may seem like complete opposites, they come together in this penthouse unit at 429 Kent Avenue. The new-construction condo, designed by Elizabeth Lawrence of Bunny Williams Interior Design, is definitely not your typical Williamsburg apartment. With marble bathrooms, walk-in closets, a 23-foot primary suite, a jacuzzi and a one-car private garage with a Tesla charging station, this spot is worth crossing the bridge for. Not to be missed are its two separate terraces with city views.