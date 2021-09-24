Open Menu

2 Hampton Bays homes may be demolished for land preservation

One of the properties — 20K sf parcel — is now part of town's affordable housing fund

Sep.September 24, 2021 05:30 PM
TRD Staff
The Tiana Road property

The Town of Southampton is ready to have a pair of Hampton Bays homes demolished so their properties can be preserved as open space.

One of the properties, however, is now part of the town’s affordable housing fund holdings, according to the Southampton Press.  The town wants to transfer that property to the Community Preservation Fund, which will clear it and manage it, according to the report.

That 20,000-square-foot parcel was part the town’s 2007 purchase of around 60 acres, which was once part of the Nassau Council of Girl Scouts’ Camp Tekakwitha overlooking Peconic Bay.

A property caretaker and his family lived there and wanted to stay, but the town eventually evicted them and left the property vacant for several years, according to the report. The town now wants to demolish the house that remains.

The other property encompasses nearly three quarters of an acre at 34 East Tiana Road. The current owners must demolish a house there before the town will close on the property. The property is part of a wetlands preservation area.

The Southampton Town Board will discuss both purchases at a public hearing on Sept. 28.

[SP] — Dennis Lynch

