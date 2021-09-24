Open Menu

BREAKING: Dubai developer is $120M bidder for Surfside collapse site

Damac Properties, publicly traded developer with projects throughout UAE, will make initial $16M deposit

Miami /
Sep.September 24, 2021 01:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis and Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Damac Properties founder Hussain Sajwani and the Surfside collapse site (Damac, Getty)

Damac Properties founder Hussain Sajwani and the Surfside collapse site (Damac, Getty)

Damac Properties, a Dubai-based developer, is the stalking horse bidder for the collapse site of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, The Real Deal has learned.

East Oceanside Development LLC, a Delaware corporation tied to publicly traded Damac, signed a contract to pay $120 million for the oceanfront property. The company’s identity was disclosed in a motion to approve the sales contract, filed with the court on Friday. Judge Michael Hanzman, who is overseeing the litigation, is expected to approve the motion at next week’s hearing.

Damac, founded by Hussain Sajwani, calls itself a luxury developer that has shaped the Middle East real estate market with projects throughout the United Arab Emirates.

The stalking horse bidder made its offer in August, setting the minimum price for the property at 8777 Collins Avenue, where nearly 100 people were killed when the building collapsed in late June.

Other bidders will be able to submit their offers at an auction that is expected to occur between late February and March, said receiver Michael Goldberg at a hearing Thursday morning.

Damac is expected to make an initial $16 million deposit, of which $150,000 is nonrefundable and it will have a 60-day due diligence period. In the meantime, Avison Young has continued to market the nearly 1.9-acre property, after releasing an offering memorandum. Court filings show that information has been provided to more than 160 interested buyers.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.








      Reprints & Permissions
      Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
      Share via Shortlink
      Tags
      breakingDevelopmentDubaiMiddle EastsurfsideSurfside condo collapse

      Related Articles

      arrow_forward_ios
      Vorea, Domain and L+M close on $88M LIC development site
      Vorea, Domain and L+M close on $88M LIC development site
      Vorea, Domain and L+M close on $88M LIC development site
      15 Hanover Place in Brooklyn (Google Maps)
      Lonicera Partners developing 314-unit building in Brooklyn
      Lonicera Partners developing 314-unit building in Brooklyn
      Surfside site’s stalking horse bidder signed contract, auction slated for February as claims could reach $1B
      Surfside site’s stalking horse bidder signed contract, auction slated for February as claims could reach $1B
      Surfside site’s stalking horse bidder signed contract, auction slated for February as claims could reach $1B
      Longfellow Real Estate Partners CEO Adam Sichol with renderings of 310 East 67th Street (Friends UES, Rendering by DBOX, Longfellow)
      Blood Center rezoning on Upper East Side approved
      Blood Center rezoning on Upper East Side approved
      Bronx development files late, and local pol claims credit
      Bronx development files late, and local pol claims credit
      Bronx development files late, and local pol claims credit
      Alex Rodriguez and Constantine Scurtis of Lynd (Getty)
      A-Rod gets 13 lawsuits dismissed that were filed by ex-brother-in-law over real estate empire
      A-Rod gets 13 lawsuits dismissed that were filed by ex-brother-in-law over real estate empire
      960 Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights and Continuum Company founder Ian Bruce Eichner (Hill West Architects, Getty)
      Continuum sues to stop rejection of towers by Brooklyn Botanic Garden
      Continuum sues to stop rejection of towers by Brooklyn Botanic Garden
      Avison Young acquires Singer & Bassuk Organization
      Avison Young acquires Singer & Bassuk Organization
      Avison Young acquires Singer & Bassuk Organization
      arrow_forward_ios

      The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.