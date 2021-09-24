The Sag Harbor waterfront home of sculpture artist Robert Hooke hit the market for $9.5 million.

Located in the Northampton Shores community, the 4-acre property at 5 Peconic Avenue consists of three lots, and is being marketed as one of the last remaining buildable parcels.

The compound includes a 2,000-square-foot home with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property includes a tennis court, a bath house and deck and a pond. There is about 175 feet of frontage along Little Peconic Bay.

Hooke, who is known for sculpting bronze and stone, once had a studio in Sag Harbor in addition to the property.

