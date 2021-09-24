Open Menu

Sculpture artist Robert Hooke’s Sag Harbor home lists for $10M

Waterfront property marketed as one of last buildable parcels

Tri-State /
Sep.September 24, 2021 04:40 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Sag Harbor Home of Sculptor Robert Hooke Hits Market (Courtesy of Douglas Elliman)

The Sag Harbor waterfront home of sculpture artist Robert Hooke hit the market for $9.5 million.

Located in the Northampton Shores community, the 4-acre property at 5 Peconic Avenue consists of three lots, and is being marketed as one of the last remaining buildable parcels.

The compound includes a 2,000-square-foot home with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property includes a tennis court, a bath house and deck and a pond. There is about 175 feet of frontage along Little Peconic Bay.

The Atlantic Team at Douglas Elliman has the listing.

Read more

Hooke, who is known for sculpting bronze and stone, once had a studio in Sag Harbor in addition to the property.

Hamptons homes have been in particularly high demand in recent months, even tiny homes.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    hamptons-weeklyResidential Real Estatesag harborThe Hamptons

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Robert Futterman charged with DUI in Hamptons car crash
    Robert Futterman charged with DUI in Hamptons car crash
    Robert Futterman charged with DUI in Hamptons car crash
    The Tiana Road property
    2 Hampton Bays homes may be demolished for land preservation
    2 Hampton Bays homes may be demolished for land preservation
     An industry report says that mortgage lenders and investors are ill-prepared for the growing challenge of climate risk. (iStock)
    Mortgage market stakeholders are unprepared for growing climate change threats
    Mortgage market stakeholders are unprepared for growing climate change threats
    Macklowe Properties CEO Harry Macklowe, CIM Group Co-Founder Richard Ressler and 432 Park Avenue (Getty, CIM)
    432 Park Avenue residents sue developers for $250M
    432 Park Avenue residents sue developers for $250M
    US household real estate values jump by record $1.2T
    US household real estate values jump by record $1.2T
    US household real estate values jump by record $1.2T
    David Bitton, CMO and co-founder of DoorLoop and Ori Tamuz, CEO and co-founder of DoorLoop (Bitton, DoorLoop, Getty)
    Startup DoorLoop to take on goliaths in rental management software
    Startup DoorLoop to take on goliaths in rental management software
    Richard Grossman
    Brown Harris Stevens’ NYC president Richard Grossman steps down
    Brown Harris Stevens’ NYC president Richard Grossman steps down
    The six bedroom Sagaponack house (Out East)
    Sagaponack mansion lists for $32M in East End’s supply-constrained market
    Sagaponack mansion lists for $32M in East End’s supply-constrained market
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.