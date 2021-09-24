Open Menu

Vorea, Domain and L+M close on $88M LIC development site

Firms plan to build 500-unit, 443K sf residential building, located in an Opportunity Zone

New York /
Sep.September 24, 2021 01:18 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Vorea, Domain and L+M close on $88M LIC development site

Vorea Principal Peter Papmichael, Domain Co-CEO Matthew Schwartz, L+M Development CEO Ron Moelis and 2-33 50th Avenue in Long Island City (Google Maps, Vorea, Domain Co, L&M Dev Partners)

A trio of developers planning a 500-unit residential property in Long Island City have closed on the development site for $88 million.

Vorea Group, Domain Companies and L+M Development Partners bought the parcel, Commercial Observer reported, from self-storage company Fortress Corporation, which has owned the land since buying it from Judson Realty in 1996. The parcel at 2-33 50th Avenue in Queens spans 76,000 square feet.

The site has been on the market since JLL listed it in 2019 without an asking price. A two-story warehouse and parking lot currently occupy the site, which is in an Opportunity Zone and allows up to 420,000 square feet of residential space.

Vorea entered into contract to buy the development site last October, putting down a $2 million deposit. At the time, the sales price was unclear, but the site was expected to fetch tens of millions.

The developers plan to build a 12-story, 499-unit residential building, which will be designed by S9 Architecture. According to New York YIMBY, the available space will be maximized, featuring 443,449 square feet of space, including 414,946 for residential and 28,000 square feet for commercial space. The residences will likely be rentals, according to YIMBY.

Vorea’s development filing for the site was the second-largest in all of New York City in August, by square footage. It was dwarfed only by a project on Fulton Street in Brooklyn, where the Witkoff Group filed plans for a 52-story, mixed-use building spanning 598,000 square feet.

L+M Development recently made news with another major project. The company is working with CIM Group on a two-tower, 73-story apartment building in lower Manhattan that will include 1,313 residential units.

Read more

[CO] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateDevelopmentlong island cityQueens

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Damac Properties founder Hussain Sajwani and the Surfside collapse site (Damac, Getty)
    BREAKING: Dubai developer is $120M bidder for Surfside collapse site
    BREAKING: Dubai developer is $120M bidder for Surfside collapse site
    Condor Hospitality CEO J. William Blackham and Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman (Condor, Getty)
    Condor Hospitality selling hotels to Blackstone for $305M
    Condor Hospitality selling hotels to Blackstone for $305M
    Comptroller Scott Stringer (Getty)
    City landlords’ tax delinquencies approach Great Recession levels
    City landlords’ tax delinquencies approach Great Recession levels
    15 Hanover Place in Brooklyn (Google Maps)
    Lonicera Partners developing 314-unit building in Brooklyn
    Lonicera Partners developing 314-unit building in Brooklyn
    Surfside site’s stalking horse bidder signed contract, auction slated for February as claims could reach $1B
    Surfside site’s stalking horse bidder signed contract, auction slated for February as claims could reach $1B
    Surfside site’s stalking horse bidder signed contract, auction slated for February as claims could reach $1B
    Valley National CEO Ira Robbins and Bank Leumi USA CEO Avner Mendelson (Getty, Valley National, Bank Leumi)
    Valley National acquiring Bank Leumi USA for $1.1B
    Valley National acquiring Bank Leumi USA for $1.1B
    Longfellow Real Estate Partners CEO Adam Sichol with renderings of 310 East 67th Street (Friends UES, Rendering by DBOX, Longfellow)
    Blood Center rezoning on Upper East Side approved
    Blood Center rezoning on Upper East Side approved
    39 Clarkson Street (Google Maps)
    Hudson Square office building sold for $46M
    Hudson Square office building sold for $46M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.