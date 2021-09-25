Open Menu

Nearly 100K homes sold across UK in August ahead of tax break expiration

Sales were 32% higher than total in July and 21% over August 2020 numbers

National Weekend Edition /
Sep.September 25, 2021 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Country homes in the United Kingdom (iStock)

Close to 100,000 homes across the United Kingdom sold in August ahead of the expiration of a government tax break.

The surge of sales marked a near 21 percent increase from August 2020, and 32 percent more than the total sales in July when seasonally adjusted, according to Mansion Global.

August is typically a slower month for sales, but the tax break expiration at the end of September is likely fueling the activity.

The U.K. introduced a stamp duty holiday in July 2020, giving buyers a break on the first 500,000 pounds of a home purchase. The break was reduced in England and Northern Ireland to the first 250,000 pounds of a purchase on July 1.

Overall housing sales demand is particularly strong in coastal, rural and suburban markets, Nick Leeming, chairman of the residential agency Jackson-Stops, told Mansion Global. He expects that will fuel strong activity through the fall, according to the report.

London has seen home prices fall in some of its more expensive neighborhoods, but the pace of sales in the first half of the year was significantly faster than the same period last year, or even 2019.

[MG] — Dennis Lynch 

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirusHousing MarketLondonUnited Kingdom

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
One of the many listing photos with dolls for the New Orleans house (NOLA Living Realty)
Creepy dolls helped sell this New Orleans home super fast
Creepy dolls helped sell this New Orleans home super fast
Eviction Notices (iStock)
Westchester County leads state in evictions outside NYC
Westchester County leads state in evictions outside NYC
US household real estate values jump by record $1.2T
US household real estate values jump by record $1.2T
US household real estate values jump by record $1.2T
New York state is also contributing $125 million toward rent relief from the budget. (iStock)
On Long Island, family of 4 earning $156K qualifies for rental assistance
On Long Island, family of 4 earning $156K qualifies for rental assistance
Home sales dipped in August after two months of increases
Home sales dipped in August after two months of increases
Home sales dipped in August after two months of increases
Builders broke ground on more residential properties in August than had been predicted, but the number of single-family housing starts fell below expectations. (iStock)
August housing starts rose but single-family properties fell short
August housing starts rose but single-family properties fell short
Covid surge dims enthusiasm for ICSC Vegas conference
Covid surge dims enthusiasm for ICSC Vegas conference
Covid surge dims enthusiasm for ICSC Vegas conference
614 Hudson Street in Hoboken, NJ (Redfin)
19th Century townhouse in Hoboken listed for $7M
19th Century townhouse in Hoboken listed for $7M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.