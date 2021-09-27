Luxury contracts in Brooklyn jumped last week, after weeks of not reaching the 20-contract mark.

Twenty-two contracts asking $2 million or more were signed in the borough from Sept. 20-26, according to Compass’s weekly report. This is up from the previous week, which counted 15 contracts signed.

Fifteen of last week’s contracts were for condominiums, five were for townhouses and two were for co-ops. The median asking price of those homes was $2.95 million.

The combined asking prices for those homes was $70 million, up from the previous week’s $47 million.

Topping the list of signings at $5.7 million was a Boerum Hill townhouse at 108 Bergen Street, a 1,785-square-foot home with four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. It was recently renovated to include a top floor with a walk-in closet, windowed office and marble bathroom with heated floors.

Next on the list is a bigger home with a smaller asking price. A contract for a 3,808-square-foot Brooklyn Heights townhouse at 257 Hicks Street was signed with a last asking price of $5.25 million. The home has seven bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and a glass window wall that opens to a spacious deck.

Homes spent an average of 111 days on the market and received an average discount of 1 percent. The average price per square foot was $1,638.