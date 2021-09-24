Long Island IT company wants to build ice rink for employees

Flexible Business Systems has a perfect plan to break the ice for employees: an ice rink behind the office.

The Hauppauge-based information technology company had a request made on its behalf by an architect at a Smithtown Board of Zoning Appeals hearing last week, according to Newsday. The request was for a height variance that would allow for the construction of a 13,500-square-foot steel frame structure behind its office, complete with an ice rink.

Flexible Business Systems — which counts about 120 employees — already provides a golf simulator and two-lane Brunswick bowling alley for employees, despite moving into its office only three years ago.

An ice rink would hold special meaning for the partners of the company, who met in the 1980s playing hockey at Stony Brook University. The company has opened an outdoor rink in the past and already has some of the necessary materials, though principal Joe Saggio declined to identify the cost of the new perk.

Saggio told the outlet he hopes the rink will eventually allow other companies in the business park to field teams to play in a three-on-three league. He also said he wants to create a youth program to support student interest in both ice hockey and careers in tech.

A 14-year veteran member of the Board of Zoning Appeals told the outlet this is the first time a request for a home office rink has ever been filed.

The proposal for Flexible Business Systems appears to follow the blueprint of a slew of New York City companies that have tried to lure employees back to the office with perks and amenities.

At a building on West 26th Street, RXR Realty and Blackstone built a 600-square-foot speakeasy. Another Blackstone building has a private tenants’ club and restaurant. CoStar went the extra mile, attempting to lure employees back to the office with perks like cash prizes and Teslas.

[Newsday] — Holden Walter-Warner