A South Florida real estate agent was fired by his broker after being named in a massive leak of hacked data from Epik, a domain registrar that hosts websites with far-right, neo-Nazi, and other extremist content.

Pompano Beach agent Joshua Alayon allegedly tried to register domains that include racisminc.com, holocaust-truth.com, theholocaustisfake.com, whitechristianrepublican.com and whitesencyclopedia.com, Inman and the Washington Post reported. Alayon denied owning theracisminc.com site, which posts racist memes, but didn’t answer a question about who owned it.

Alayon hung his license with Parkland-based Travers Miran Realty for about eight months. Broker and owner Rick Rap removed Alayon after learning of the hack, telling Inman that he didn’t want “anything like that associated with myself or my company.”

After threatening the Inman reporter with legal action over text, Alayon reportedly offered to help if the reporter was ever looking to buy a home in Florida.

Alayon has been licensed in Florida as a real estate agent since 2018, state records show. He uses the handle “@SouthFloridasFavoriteRealtor” on social media and owns the website rentingsouthflorida.com.

[Inman] – Katherine Kallergis