Homeless shelter operator to take over Trump’s Bronx golf course

CORE Community Services awarded 13-year deal to manage Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point

New York /
Sep.September 28, 2021 03:37 PM
TRD Staff
Donald Trump and the Ferry Point course (Getty, Trump Golf Links Ferry Point)

Months after Mayor de Blasio announced that New York City was ending its business relationship with Donald Trump, the city appears to have found a new operator for his Bronx golf course.

In a notice published Monday, the city revealed plans to award a company called Ferry Point Links LLC a 13-year deal with the Parks Department to take over the 18-hole course.

As first reported by The City, the group shares an executive’s name — Jack Brown — and a mailing address with CORE Community Services, one of the city’s largest operators of homeless shelters.

A Department of Parks and Recreation spokesperson told the outlet that CORE is set to partner with Atlanta-based firm Bobby Jones Links, which will handle management of the course. CORE will pay the city an annual fee of $300,000 or 7 to 10 percent of the course’s gross receipts, whichever is higher, according to the notice.

The Parks Department and city Franchise and Concession Review Committee are set to hold a hearing on Oct. 12. The new contract would launch on Nov. 15, one day after the Trump Organization’s deadline to leave the course.

The Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course represents one of four contracts the city reviewed and ultimately canceled in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Two Central Park ice rinks, the Central Park Carousel and the golf course in the Bronx earned the Trump Organization about $17 million in annual revenue, according to the former president’s financial disclosures reported by The Washington Post.

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization told the New York Times the move amounted to “political discrimination” and promised the company would fight the city’s decision “vigorously.” However, the city defended its legal footing by claiming that Trump had reneged on a promise to attract a major tournament to the course.

[The City] — Ellen Cranley




    BronxCommercial Real EstateDonald Trump

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.