Open Menu

Vornado leasing 77K sf to school in 825 Seventh Avenue

YAI school signed 30-year agreement to leasehold condominium interest

New York /
Sep.September 28, 2021 07:00 AM
By Holden Walter-Warner
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

YAI’s iHope school — which serves students with brain injuries and disorders — has outgrown its East Harlem location (Vornando Realty Trust, iStock)

A school is set to make the move from its East Harlem location on West 116th Street to 825 Seventh Avenue.

The iHope School, part of non-profit human services provider YAI, is moving to nearly 77,000 square feet of space in the Vornado Realty Trust building, JLL announced on Monday. YAI signed an agreement to convey 30-year leasehold condominium interest on the second, third, and fourth floors of the building, as well as part of the lower level.

The school — which has been serving students with brain injuries or brain-related disorders since the 2013-14 school year — is moving downtown to expand its classroom technologies and therapeutic services.

The lease was arranged with property owners Vornado and Edward J. Minskoff Equities. Terms of the lease were not immediately clear, but JLL vice-chairman Matthew Astrachan told The New York Post the asking rent was in the low $60s per square foot.

YAI CEO George Kontos said in a statement the deal marked “the first time” the school would be able to provide a central space for “specialized therapies, state-of-the-art technology, and a mock apartment for students transitioning to independence.”

Vornado is no stranger to leasing to schools. The company has been leasing the bottom floors of Independence Plaza in Tribeca for P.S. 150 for some time.

In 2018, school parents found out the city’s lease for the space had expired, which was going to force the school to find a new home by the 2019-20 academic year. After pleas from parent leaders and city officials, however, Vornado and Stellar Management agreed to allow the school to stay until a replacement site on Trinity Place was ready, postponing plans for more amenities and residential units.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateNYC SchoolsVornado Realty Trust

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Vornado's Steve Roth and 220 Central Park South (Credit: Getty Images, iStock)
    Free and clear: Vornado pays off debt at 220 CPS
    Free and clear: Vornado pays off debt at 220 CPS
    Vornado chairman and CEO Steven Roth, and 608 Fifth Avenue (Credit: Getty Images)
    “Negative surprises”: Vornado execs talk retail struggles on Q2 earnings call
    “Negative surprises”: Vornado execs talk retail struggles on Q2 earnings call
    Steven Roth, CEO of Vornado and 640 Fifth Avenue (Credit: Getty Images and Vornado Realty Trust)
    Bank of China issues $500M to Vornado in refi of 640 Fifth Avenue
    Bank of China issues $500M to Vornado in refi of 640 Fifth Avenue
    Deconstruct Podcast
    Deconstructing the single-family rental: New podcast episode out now
    Deconstructing the single-family rental: New podcast episode out now
    Birch Group President Mark Meisner and 101 Hudson Street in Jersey City, NJ (The Birch Group, Google Maps)
    Birch Group paying $380M for large Jersey City office
    Birch Group paying $380M for large Jersey City office
    Main-MainImage_.psd FT-Thumbnail_.psd
    Blackstone to net $4B profit in sale of Vegas casino
    Blackstone to net $4B profit in sale of Vegas casino
    Oxford lands $1.4B CMBS financing for $2.2B KKR industrial portfolio purchase
    Oxford lands $1.4B CMBS financing for $2.2B KKR industrial portfolio purchase
    Oxford lands $1.4B CMBS financing for $2.2B KKR industrial portfolio purchase
    290 Motor Parkway, the office of Flexible Business Systems (Getty, Google Maps)
    Long Island IT company wants to build ice rink for employees
    Long Island IT company wants to build ice rink for employees
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.