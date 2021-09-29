Open Menu

Macy’s to Amazon: Not in my house

Department store claims covenant prevents competitor advertising

New York /
Sep.September 29, 2021 10:04 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Macy's to Amazon: Not in my house

1313 Broadway in Manhattan, Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette, Kaufman Organization President Steven Kaufman (Google Maps, Getty, Kaufman Organization)

Macy’s is fighting its landlord to defend its Herald Square flagship from an Amazon ad moving in atop the iconic location.

The retailer filed a lawsuit on Friday against the Kaufman Organization, which controls the billboard space atop 1313 Broadway. Macy’s alleged a restrictive covenant prevents a competitor — like Amazon — from advertising in the space, PincusCo first reported.

In the lawsuit, the department store claims it began to discuss a potential renewal of its lease for the advertising space with Kaufman in May 2021. At the time, Kaufman alleged it was in discussions with a “prominent online retailer,” which Macy’s was convinced was Amazon, though the company isn’t named as a defendant.

Macy’s says it reached out in June to see if the company had a counter-offer, but no resolution to the advertising issue was reached. Towards the end of August, Macy’s alleges lawyers for Kaufman claimed the real estate organization was not bound by any restrictive covenants and was prepared to move ahead with leasing the space to a different advertiser.

The 10-year-lease Macy’s signed for the billboard space expired at the end of August.

The department store is looking for a judge to verify the restrictive covenant and block Kaufman from putting up advertisements for any competitors in the space.

Macy’s claims that an ad from an online competitor such as Amazon would cause “immeasurable” damage to its brand. Kaufman has yet to respond to the suit.

“Akin to a conquering enemy, it would be as if a competitor hung its ‘flag’ on top of Macy’s flagship department store and announced victory,” Macy’s said in the lawsuit.

Amazon’s strength in the e-commerce market has played a massive role in the decline of department stores like Macy’s. Adding insult to injury, The Wall Street Journal reported last month Amazon has plans to launch brick-and-mortar locations similar to department stores.

Read more

[PincusCo] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    amazonCommercial Real Estateherald squareRetail

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    First Metaverse REIT could hit public exchange within a year
    First Metaverse REIT could hit public exchange within a year
    First Metaverse REIT could hit public exchange within a year
    Donald Trump and the Ferry Point course (Getty, Trump Golf Links Ferry Point)
    Homeless shelter operator to take over Trump’s Bronx golf course
    Homeless shelter operator to take over Trump’s Bronx golf course
    Publicly traded firms now own $1.64T of US real estate
    Publicly traded firms now own $1.64T of US real estate
    Publicly traded firms now own $1.64T of US real estate
    Brookfield’s $400M loan in Greenpoint Landing tops outer-borough list
    Brookfield’s $400M loan in Greenpoint Landing tops outer-borough list
    Brookfield’s $400M loan in Greenpoint Landing tops outer-borough list
    Pink Stone sells languishing FiDi site for $89M
    Pink Stone sells languishing FiDi site for $89M
    Pink Stone sells languishing FiDi site for $89M
    Vornado leasing 77K sf to school in 825 Seventh Avenue
    Vornado leasing 77K sf to school in 825 Seventh Avenue
    Vornado leasing 77K sf to school in 825 Seventh Avenue
    Deconstruct Podcast
    Deconstructing the single-family rental: New podcast episode out now
    Deconstructing the single-family rental: New podcast episode out now
    Amazon Fresh on Westside sells for $35M to family office
    Amazon Fresh-leased Westside complex sells for $35M
    Amazon Fresh-leased Westside complex sells for $35M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.